Don Jr. went to a chocolate factory and became a tasty new meme.

Today, the usually abrasive and combative Donald Trump Jr. made some new friends.

The head of the Trump Organization, who promised to have nothing to do with politics as he runs his dad's company, stumped with Republican candidate Rick Saccone ahead of tomorrow's House special election in Pennsylvania.

This is the danger of campaigning at a candy factory. #PA18 pic.twitter.com/omssQlvAF1 — Andrew Rush (@andrewrush) March 12, 2018

Surprisingly, Donny wasn't kicked out of the Chocolate Factory after greed got the best of him.

giphy

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette photographer Andrew Rush captured this perfect picture of Don Jr. appearing to speak with his intellectual equals, a group of life-size chocolate bunnies.

PICTURED: A lifelike yet completely hollow novelty figure and also a chocolate Easter bunny pic.twitter.com/UnJgaxquG0 — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) March 12, 2018