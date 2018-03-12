Don Jr. went to a chocolate factory and became a tasty new meme.

Today, the usually abrasive and combative Donald Trump Jr. made some new friends.
The head of the Trump Organization, who promised to have nothing to do with politics as he runs his dad's company, stumped with Republican candidate Rick Saccone ahead of tomorrow's House special election in Pennsylvania.
Surprisingly, Donny wasn't kicked out of the Chocolate Factory after greed got the best of him.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette photographer Andrew Rush captured this perfect picture of Don Jr. appearing to speak with his intellectual equals, a group of life-size chocolate bunnies.
Also on this journey, Don Jr. pounded down a bowl of ice cream so he wouldn't have to answer a question about Stormy Daniels.
"Should Stormy Daniels be able to speak?" a reporter asked.
"Thanks guys, that's not what we're talking about," he answered.
And then it's back to the ice cream.