Everyone's mocking Don Jr. for finally breaking his silence on Disney princesses.

Currently embroiled in both a divorce and a criminal investigation, Donald Trump Jr. is focusing on what really matters: the fact that Disney princesses are liberal propaganda.
People on Twitter were mashing up song lyrics with calls for modern Disney princesses, and the results were hilarious.
Not particularly known for his sense of humor, Don Jr. tweeted out an earnest plea for Disney princesses that are more palatable to his conservative sensibilities.
"We need Disney Princesses that let kids enjoy childhood rather than subjecting them to never ending identity politics," he tweeted, because everybody knows that movies push an insidious political agenda that enable women to feel empowered.
People imagined what a Trumpy Disney princesses would look like.
We need Disney Princesses that are total lizard brain dipshits, who also inherited everything from their father who himself inherited everything and is also a complete dumbass. Also, dads whose wives left them should feature in the Disney movies.— REVIVED Transit, Gloria! (@samknight_one) March 28, 2018
You mean one that grows up to become a house wife and then gets cheated on by their husband? Wow, riveting!— George Fayner (@georgefayner) March 28, 2018
We need fewer princesses and more men who aren't threatened by real women.— SharonT (@Sharon_Tucci) March 28, 2018
Forgive him. He's not only struggling with his inability to understand joke formats, he also hasn't been able to process the fact that not all Disney princesses are white.
Some people are just too much like snowflakes to enjoy Disney movies.
Let it go.