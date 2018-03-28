Everyone's mocking Don Jr. for finally breaking his silence on Disney princesses.

Currently embroiled in both a divorce and a criminal investigation, Donald Trump Jr. is focusing on what really matters: the fact that Disney princesses are liberal propaganda.

People on Twitter were mashing up song lyrics with calls for modern Disney princesses, and the results were hilarious.

we need a disney princess who is falling asleep

we need a disney princess who is calling a cab

we need a disney princess who is having a smoke

we need a disney princess who is taking a drag

we need a disney princess who is going to bed — lucifer (@72goetia) March 25, 2018

we need a disney princess who’s never gonna give you up

we need a disney princess who’s never gonna let you down

we need a disney princess who’s never gonna run around

we need a disney princess who’s never gonna desert you — 🍸 (@oscarewilde) March 27, 2018

we need a disney princess who is a bitch



we need a disney princess who is a lover



we need a disney princess who is a child



we need a disney princess who is a mother



we need a disney princess who is a sinner



we need a disney princess who is a saint — Meredith (@themeredith) March 27, 2018

Not particularly known for his sense of humor, Don Jr. tweeted out an earnest plea for Disney princesses that are more palatable to his conservative sensibilities.

We need Disney Princesses that let kids enjoy childhood rather than subjecting them to never ending identity politics. #DisneyPrincess — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 28, 2018

"We need Disney Princesses that let kids enjoy childhood rather than subjecting them to never ending identity politics," he tweeted, because everybody knows that movies push an insidious political agenda that enable women to feel empowered.