Don Jr. may be headed for divorce but at least he's today's hottest meme.

Rumor has it that someone named Donald Trump might finally be facing consequences for their reckless Twitter habits.
No, not the president....the other one.
According to Page Six, "Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, are struggling through marital problems and friends say they are heading for divorce."
While no paperwork has been filed yet, according to the tabloid, "friends say they expect the couple to file soon."
One of the issues is that the president's son has been traveling a lot, in both his capacity as head of the Trump Organization, and as a Republican operative, which he swore he wouldn't be because he runs the president's business.
Here's where it gets even juicier:
An issue, two of the sources say, is that Don Jr. “appears to have changed recently, and friends are concerned about him.” Their concerns were increased by Don Jr.’s tweeting, including when he liked a tweet linking antidepressants to mass murder, and another liking a tweet attacking a teen survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. The Daily Beast also reported that following the school shooting, Don Jr. urged his dad to stay strong on gun rights and hold firm against any assault weapons ban.
Yeah...peddling harmful conspiracy theories about a mass murderer and rushing to defend guns against children is not a good look, especially for a father of five kids.
Don Jr. isn't the only one tweeting.
One of the sources added that Vanessa is uncomfortable with the intense attention given to the Trump family. "Vanessa is by nature is a very low-key person, and she is uncomfortable with the attention her family is getting now the Trumps are on the world stage," they said, "She is also worried for her kids, particularly after she received the threatening letter containing the white powder."
(The white powder turned out to be corn starch, but yeah, that's very scary.)
Before we mourn the end of the relationship, take a moment to celebrate the way in which it began.
"The one with the [r-word] dad!" is an essential phrase for any meet-cute.
Look at how they glowed in happier times.
Read the whole report, including a "source close to the couple's" defense, over at Page Six.