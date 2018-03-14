Don Jr. may be headed for divorce but at least he's today's hottest meme.

Rumor has it that someone named Donald Trump might finally be facing consequences for their reckless Twitter habits.

No, not the president....the other one.

According to Page Six, "Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Vanessa Trump, are struggling through marital problems and friends say they are heading for divorce."

While no paperwork has been filed yet, according to the tabloid, "friends say they expect the couple to file soon."

One of the issues is that the president's son has been traveling a lot, in both his capacity as head of the Trump Organization, and as a Republican operative, which he swore he wouldn't be because he runs the president's business.

Here's where it gets even juicier: