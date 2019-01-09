Don Jr. out-Trumped himself with a racist Insta story and people are appropriately horrified.

Donald Trump Jr., that ball of hair that clogs up your shower drain, has long been on a quest to make his father love him by demonstrating that he is as racist as Donald Trump Sr. is.

During the 2016 campaign, when he wasn't meeting with Kremlin agents promising dirt on Hillary Clinton, Don Jr. dehumanized Syrian refugees and compared them to Skittles, much to the chagrin of Skittles.

Now Don Jr.'s latest metaphor is straight outta the Nazi playbook as he compared Mexicans to zoo animals.

People are horrified, because it's horrifying.

After tonight's hateful speech by Trump, I could not, as someone from an immigrant family, shake my fear that those of us who are different, who were not born here, are now targets for violence. I'm so afraid.



I just saw this posted & now I find myself weeping uncontrollably. pic.twitter.com/jcSnoZzIlR — Pedantic Jones (@JonesPedantic) January 9, 2019

Just when you think the Trumps can’t get any more racist..



Donald Trump Jr: “You know why you can enjoy a day at the zoo? Because walls work”



If you can openly compare children to zoo animals, you are unfit to be in charge of anything. Your day is coming Don Jr. — Femestella (@femestella) January 9, 2019