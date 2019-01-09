Don Jr. out-Trumped himself with a racist Insta story and people are appropriately horrified.

Donald Trump Jr., that ball of hair that clogs up your shower drain, has long been on a quest to make his father love him by demonstrating that he is as racist as Donald Trump Sr. is.
During the 2016 campaign, when he wasn't meeting with Kremlin agents promising dirt on Hillary Clinton, Don Jr. dehumanized Syrian refugees and compared them to Skittles, much to the chagrin of Skittles.
Now Don Jr.'s latest metaphor is straight outta the Nazi playbook as he compared Mexicans to zoo animals.
People are horrified, because it's horrifying.
It's horrifying on its own, and also considering what Don Jr. likes to do to animals.
In addition to the racism, the tweet is bad because the premise is flawed: we can't enjoy a day at the zoo because the National Zoo has been closed thanks to the Trump Shutdown.
Here's hoping that Don Jr. gets an education in the effiectiveness of walls from Robert Mueller.