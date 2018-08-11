Donald Trump Jr. is getting dragged for posting a photoshopped image of his dad's approval rating.

By now, we all know the weekend hasn't truly arrived until we're all talking about something completely unhinged that Donald Trump Jr. posted online. What better way to desperately earn the approval of your father than through emulating his severely unglued relationship with the web?!
The latest social media installment of Don Jr. desperately cloying for daddy's involved a deeply embarrassing photoshop job of president Trump's approval rating.
The now-deleted infographic was posted on Don Jr.'s Instagram on Thursday night, and showed a doctored image boosting Trump's approval rating to 50 percent. For reference, Obama's was 45 percent. It took roughly seconds for sharp-eyed viewers to recognize the bad photoshop job. Plus, all it takes is a quick jaunt on Google to confirm that Trump's approval rating is in fact 39 percent (although this is always rapidly shifting).
Needless to say, Don Jr. got dragged to hell and back for his deeply obvious photoshop job.
The embarrassment factor feels even higher when you consider how this is obviously a bid for his dad's approval.
If you're feeling sad, as if this internet dragging of Don Jr. has flashed before your eyes way too fast, then have no fear. There will absolutely be another ridiculous Instagram post within the coming week. It's like nightmare clockwork.