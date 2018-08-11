Donald Trump Jr. is getting dragged for posting a photoshopped image of his dad's approval rating.

By now, we all know the weekend hasn't truly arrived until we're all talking about something completely unhinged that Donald Trump Jr. posted online. What better way to desperately earn the approval of your father than through emulating his severely unglued relationship with the web?!

The latest social media installment of Don Jr. desperately cloying for daddy's involved a deeply embarrassing photoshop job of president Trump's approval rating.

The now-deleted infographic was posted on Don Jr.'s Instagram on Thursday night, and showed a doctored image boosting Trump's approval rating to 50 percent. For reference, Obama's was 45 percent. It took roughly seconds for sharp-eyed viewers to recognize the bad photoshop job. Plus, all it takes is a quick jaunt on Google to confirm that Trump's approval rating is in fact 39 percent (although this is always rapidly shifting).

Junior just posted a photoshopped photo of his dad's approval ratings & artificially inflated Trump's rating so that it's higher than Obama's 😂 pic.twitter.com/eERSNsQJop — William LeGate (@williamlegate) August 8, 2018

Needless to say, Don Jr. got dragged to hell and back for his deeply obvious photoshop job.