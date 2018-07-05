Donald Trump Jr. is getting dragged for posting a creepy picture of his dad on the Fourth of July.

If you're ever feeling bad about your online presence, as if you just can't get it right no matter what, then just hop on over to Donald Trump Jr.'s timeline, and you'll see as shining hellfire example of what NOT to post.

Seriously though, on any given day, Trump Jr. is stepping in a steaming pile of his own feces with his Instagram presence, and this isn't even about his political position.

Whether he's busy sharing bleak hunting pictures, he's posting pensive photos of himself cosplaying a lumberjack, or he's posting weird fanboy art of his dad (paging Freud), it's really all terrible.

In fact, speaking of creepy fanboy art of the President, on the 4th of July Trump Jr. posted this deeply disconcerting photo:

Yes, Trump Jr. posted a photo of his dad as Salt Bae. There is a LOT to unpack here, and the comments are just as salty as the meme itself.