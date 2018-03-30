Don Jr.'s recent Instagram is bleak as hell.

It's a well-known fact that Donald Trump Jr. is having a hard time right now. His wife left him just as Robert Mueller is getting closer, and those meddling kids want to make it harder for him to own murder machines.

Some of Don Jr.'s best friends are murder machines, and shooting animals are some of his only happy memories.

This week, celebrating the weekly holiday of Throwback Thursday, Don Jr. shared a selfie of him deep into the Yukon wilderness, when he fled to northern Canada without his security detail to spend some time alone with his lack of thoughts. The photo reeks of a midlife crisis—a la Ben Affleck's back tattoo—but the caption is even sadder.

"Pic from this fall in the Yukon. One of my favorite places to escape from the concrete jungle. A few hundred miles from any town, road or person just the way I like it," he wrote (emphasis mine). Oy.

