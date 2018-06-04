Don Jr. got roasted for tweeting about the Supreme Court without knowing what words mean.

Known legal scholar Donald Trump Jr. had a lil' gaffe on Twitter today when he failed to understand what "narrow" means in the context of court rulings.

Today, the Supreme Court sided with a Christian baker who refused to make a cake for a gay wedding—NOT in terms of saying that he has the right to discriminate, but agreeing with him that he didn't get a fair hearing from the Colorado Civil Rights Commission.

Seven justices ruled in favor of the baker, Jack Phillips, and two (Ginsburg and Sotomayor) dissented.

BREAKING: SCOTUS reversed the decision in Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, based on concerns specific to the case.



The Court did NOT rule that the Constitution gives a right to discriminate. — ACLU (@ACLU) June 4, 2018

Don Jr. read the headline "Supreme Court rules narrowly for Colorado baker who wouldn’t make same-sex wedding cake," and assumed the Fake News Media was misrepresenting the facts.

I am reading about a 7 - 2 vote. Pretty sure that's not narrowly... At least 2 dem leaning justices must have agreed. https://t.co/vOjX0mOHPf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 4, 2018

Note: You shouldn't feel dumb if you didn't understand the particulars of legal lingo right off the bat, but you should definitely feel dumb if you're so convinced you're brilliant you tweet out a sassy hot take to millions of followers.