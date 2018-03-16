Model shares creepy DM from Don Jr. in honor of his divorce.

On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr.'s wife Vanessa filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court.

People who read the Page Six report about their marriage being on the rocks were not surprised, and neither was retired model Melissa Stretton.

Stetton shared a creepy (read: thirsty) Direct Message she received from Don Jr. in November 2011, a month after Vanessa gave birth to one of their five (five! children).

Surprised his marriage didn’t work out since he was sending me DMs a month after his wife gave birth. (I tweeted a joke about pulling a muscle changing a tampon and he replied asking if I smelled bacon? Cool joke) pic.twitter.com/JbuwC1wghf — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 16, 2018

She explains that she had tweeted a joke about pulling a muscle changing a tampon (lol), and the president's son wanted to address her in private, saying:

Glad I opted not 2send the tweet asking 4pics from ur bathroom tweet last night;)

There's more! Here's context for "the bacon comment."

Enjoy this ridiculously immature exchange with Don Jr., who was both extremely thirsty and hungry for bacon.