Model shares creepy DM from Don Jr. in honor of his divorce.

On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr.'s wife Vanessa filed for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court.
People who read the Page Six report about their marriage being on the rocks were not surprised, and neither was retired model Melissa Stretton.
Stetton shared a creepy (read: thirsty) Direct Message she received from Don Jr. in November 2011, a month after Vanessa gave birth to one of their five (five! children).
She explains that she had tweeted a joke about pulling a muscle changing a tampon (lol), and the president's son wanted to address her in private, saying:
Glad I opted not 2send the tweet asking 4pics from ur bathroom tweet last night;)
There's more! Here's context for "the bacon comment."
Enjoy this ridiculously immature exchange with Don Jr., who was both extremely thirsty and hungry for bacon.
We could only assume that by "channel," he meant "Chanel."
While we're on the subject of tweets Don Jr. should have deleted, here are some more highlights, all of which seem ominous now.
As the prophecy foretold, Don Jr. is likely now sleeping on the couch.