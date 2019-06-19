Don Jr. mocked Joe Biden for doing something his dad did a second later.

Donald Trump kicked off his re-election campaign with a
cult ritual rally in Orlando, Florida, and it was both a 2016 flashback and terrifying omen for the next 18 months of our lives.
Proud Boys and other white supremacists were pumped to see their president, flashing white power signs on the streets of Orlando, an insult to Mickey Mouse, who lives just a few miles away.
The president's 76-minute ramble included fear, lies, lies, and more lies, and was preceded by his family of warm up acts doing their best impressions of him.
With the swagger of a bully from the rich kids camp across the lake and the cadence of a comic at a Comedy Central roast, Don Jr. mocked Biden for having not cured cancer yet.
Biden's son Beau died of brain cancer in 2015. In President Obama's final State of the Union address, he announced that his VP would be leading a new government effort to eradicate cancer, known as the "Cancer Moonshot." Biden reiterated his commitment to the goal at a campaign stop in Iowa.
But since cancer has yet to be cured, Don Jr. is wondering just how effective a leader Biden would be.
"Joe Biden comes out. 'Well, if you elect me president, I'm going to cure cancer.' Wow. Why the hell didn't you do that over the last 50 years, Joe?" he said.
People criticized the riff as obnoxious and insensitive.
Senator Angus King (I-ME), himself a cancer survivor, said of Don Jr.'s attack, "That’s outrageous. You know, for Joe Biden this is a deeply personal issue. . . . To criticize him for it is just ridiculous."
It's also hypocritical.
Don Jr. hitting Biden for promising something as big as a cure for cancer would be an interesting burn...if Donald Trump Sr. didn't do the exact same thing three hours later.
Between blurbs about Hillary Clinton and her emails, President Trump announced that he's going to make curing cancer his thing, too.
"We will push onward with new medical frontiers," he said. "We will come up with the cures to many, many problems, to many, many diseases — including cancer and others, and we’re getting closer all the time."
In this single clip, Trump promises to cure cancer, AIDS, and "lay the foundation" for a Mars landing -- all in his second term pic.twitter.com/aLZqbx2p3N— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 19, 2019
It's hard to imagine that a Trump administration will cure cancer, considering that his budgets cut science funding. Even if the cure is found, who's to say that people will have access to the treatment under his (so far non-existent) healthcare plan?
The administration does have experience with AIDS, however. As Governor of Indiana, Vice President Mike Pence oversaw an HIV outbreak and failed to intervene.
Anyway, congrats to cancer on being the latest political football.