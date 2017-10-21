Donald Trump Jr. posted a mega weird photo of his dad. Twitter is traumatized.

For most people, Friday night is a time to knock back some drinks with the friends and decompress from the work week. Unfortunately for everyone online, Friday night is an entirely different event for the president's oldest son. Last night, on the night most people would be out dancing, Donald Trump Jr. posted the weirdest photo of his dad, and it makes matters creepier when you consider he kicked off the weekend sharing photoshopped photos of his dad. What is life?!

Behold: whatever comic-themed portion of hell is being exposed here.

Have a great weekend everyone. 😂😂😂 #maga #weekend A post shared by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Oct 20, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

Unsurprisingly, once the traumatizing piece of daddy-themed fan fare was shared, it immediately sent shivers down the collective spines of Twitter, Instagram, and any human who beheld it.

what in the wide world of fuck is this pic.twitter.com/MGoe47dKZV — shauna (@goldengateblond) October 21, 2017

There's actually entirely TOO MUCH to unpack here.

Why does Superman suddenly have a beard?! That's not canon. Also, WHY is Trump Jr making his dad swole?! Please, no.