During a meeting with a Senate judiciary panel on Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. read a lengthy prepared statement about his meeting with the Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. In the statement, Trump Jr. denies collusion with Russia during the 2016 election, and claims his meeting with Veselnitskaya was simply to gather information about Hillary Clinton's fitness for office, CNN reports.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter has some issues with Trump Jr.'s story.

Go to a Russian lawyer for a "fitness" assessment of an opponent? That's the best euphemism yet for "collaboration"https://t.co/7MB5qp9NpC — Richard W. Painter (@RWPUSA) September 7, 2017

In Trump Jr.'s opening statement to the senate panel, the president's son adamantly claimed that nothing came of the meeting, adding that he would've have sought legal counsel before using any incriminating information about Clinton.

Still, there are gaps in the narrative.

For one, why would he make the effort to meet with a Russian lawyer about the fitness of Clinton - his father's political opponent, if not to use that information in some capacity?

Trump Jr. has 99 stories on his meetings with Russians...



And a truthful story ain't one. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 7, 2017

It should be noted that there are legal repercussions if Trump Jr. is blatantly lying to Congress.

So, he should probably stick to one story sooner than later, for his own sake. Also, for the sanity of the likely exhausted senate judiciary panel.

On occasion of Don Jr.'s testimony before Senate investigators, @ChrisCoons wants you to "keep in mind" that lying to Congress is a crime pic.twitter.com/CXj7xnEOwc — Catherine Thompson (@KT_thomps) September 7, 2017

The side-eye towards Trump Jr's story isn't limited to strangers on Twitter.

Following Thursday's meeting, Sen. Richard Blumenthal told The New York Times there are "gaps" in the testimony. In lieu of that fact, he expects a follow-up session.

Blumenthal says what he heard from Don Jr. only made him more certain that the committee needed to hear from others. https://t.co/5SAMArO4g1 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 7, 2017

We're at a point where people on Twitter have a better memory of Trump Jr's life than the president's son himself.

Trump Jr. testimony confirms the initial public statement about the Russia meeting by @DonaldJTrumpJr & @realDonaldTrump was a big, bad lie. https://t.co/NCxcXqA2xX — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 7, 2017

No matter how Trump Jr. spins it, meeting with a Russian lawyer makes him look shady.

There are very few casual, non-political reasons for such a meeting. Unless Trump Jr. just started a lifestyle blog, and he was interviewing Veselnitskaya about how she relaxes after a stressful week of being a lawyer with ties to the Kremlin. Honestly, I'd read that blog post.

We caught the exact moment Don Trump Jr. realized he admitted to collusion with Russians. pic.twitter.com/CewhqvjcSH — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) September 7, 2017

So, what's next for the never-ending Russia-collusion story?! Possibly, another meeting for Trump Jr.

At this point, it's all hearsay. However, multiple reports would indicate that today's meeting brought up new questions. More specifically, Trump Jr's claim that he was innocently estimating the "fitness" of Clinton makes him look even guiltier.

Key admission by Trump Jr. to Congress: I planned to consult lawyers before using info from Russian. Means he knew it was problematic. pic.twitter.com/TB4admphbf — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) September 7, 2017

In the meantime, while we wait for more answers about the Russian novel we're living inside of, here's a tweet featuring some hot Canadians.

To all the American gals upset with the direction of their country & current leader. Come to Canada. We aren't just beavers & maple syrup 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/8NamvCudZY — Prairie Frost Media (@PrairieFrostBiz) September 7, 2017

I feel better, at least.

