During a meeting with a Senate judiciary panel on Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. read a lengthy prepared statement about his meeting with the Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya. In the statement, Trump Jr. denies collusion with Russia during the 2016 election, and claims his meeting with Veselnitskaya was simply to gather information about Hillary Clinton's fitness for office, CNN reports.
Unsurprisingly, Twitter has some issues with Trump Jr.'s story.
In Trump Jr.'s opening statement to the senate panel, the president's son adamantly claimed that nothing came of the meeting, adding that he would've have sought legal counsel before using any incriminating information about Clinton.
Still, there are gaps in the narrative.
For one, why would he make the effort to meet with a Russian lawyer about the fitness of Clinton - his father's political opponent, if not to use that information in some capacity?
It should be noted that there are legal repercussions if Trump Jr. is blatantly lying to Congress.
So, he should probably stick to one story sooner than later, for his own sake. Also, for the sanity of the likely exhausted senate judiciary panel.
The side-eye towards Trump Jr's story isn't limited to strangers on Twitter.
Following Thursday's meeting, Sen. Richard Blumenthal told The New York Times there are "gaps" in the testimony. In lieu of that fact, he expects a follow-up session.
We're at a point where people on Twitter have a better memory of Trump Jr's life than the president's son himself.
No matter how Trump Jr. spins it, meeting with a Russian lawyer makes him look shady.
There are very few casual, non-political reasons for such a meeting. Unless Trump Jr. just started a lifestyle blog, and he was interviewing Veselnitskaya about how she relaxes after a stressful week of being a lawyer with ties to the Kremlin. Honestly, I'd read that blog post.
So, what's next for the never-ending Russia-collusion story?! Possibly, another meeting for Trump Jr.
At this point, it's all hearsay. However, multiple reports would indicate that today's meeting brought up new questions. More specifically, Trump Jr's claim that he was innocently estimating the "fitness" of Clinton makes him look even guiltier.
In the meantime, while we wait for more answers about the Russian novel we're living inside of, here's a tweet featuring some hot Canadians.
I feel better, at least.