Don Jr. did a dumb self-own trying to burn Democratic congresswomen.

It's hardly news when First Son and Gaston from Beauty and the Beast If He Fell In A Bucket of Toxic Waste Donald Trump Jr. tweets something dumb, but it's still hilarious.

Don Jr. was in Washington yesterday for his boss's big speech, and because it looks he wasn't invited into the Oval Office, he made sure to tweet attempted smears against Democrats so his dad loves him.

lmao they won't let him in pic.twitter.com/WTTuXE59cZ — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 6, 2019

Little Donny Jr. thought he struck gold when he posted a meme that shows Democratic Congresswomen, many of them women of color, with "NOT ONE AMERICAN FLAG PIN AMONG THEM" in a big, font.

Speaks for itself and no one is at all surprised. pic.twitter.com/kLoJzMmY10 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2019

Don Jr., of "meeting with a Kremlin agent for dirt on Hillary Clinton" fame, appears to be equating pins with patriotism, accusing these Members of Congress of treason for having the wrong accessories.

If that's the case, then it's a massive self-own, because, uh, where are these peoples' pins of pride?!