Don Jr. did a dumb self-own trying to burn Democratic congresswomen.

It's hardly news when First Son and Gaston from Beauty and the Beast If He Fell In A Bucket of Toxic Waste Donald Trump Jr. tweets something dumb, but it's still hilarious.
Don Jr. was in Washington yesterday for his boss's big speech, and because it looks he wasn't invited into the Oval Office, he made sure to tweet attempted smears against Democrats so his dad loves him.
Little Donny Jr. thought he struck gold when he posted a meme that shows Democratic Congresswomen, many of them women of color, with "NOT ONE AMERICAN FLAG PIN AMONG THEM" in a big, font.
Don Jr., of "meeting with a Kremlin agent for dirt on Hillary Clinton" fame, appears to be equating pins with patriotism, accusing these Members of Congress of treason for having the wrong accessories.
If that's the case, then it's a massive self-own, because, uh, where are these peoples' pins of pride?!
People noticed.
Where are the flag pins in this photo? pic.twitter.com/VfV1nMl7YW— Cat Escalera (@EscaleraCat) February 6, 2019
A pin is almost redundant when you're an elected public servant, serving the public.
Yeah, wearing an American flag pin is a much clearer indication of who is a patriot than, I don’t know, SERVING YOUR COUNTRY AS AN ELECTED OFFICIAL. (P.S. just because you’re shallow and treasonous does not mean that everyone else is. Well, except for your GOP colleagues.)— busyness (@busyness) February 6, 2019
Their actions speak for their patriotism and love for America, they don't need some pin. And they certainly don't need some russian pet to give any fashion pointers.— Mommahawk (@Yusunhawk) February 6, 2019
No need for "made in china" plastic pins. THEY are the very fabric the American flag is made of.— Jeanne Robshaw (@JR84patriot) February 6, 2019
There was also another very obvious joke that was made.
Don't take patriotism lessons from Don Jr.
Not one Russian asset either. Go figure.— Bobby Hayden (@bobhaydensson) February 6, 2019
Not one bankruptcy among them.— clinton butler (@cbutler621) February 6, 2019
Not one sexual assault charge among them.
Not one conspiracy with Russia among them.
Not one emoluments violation among them.
Not one stiffed contractor among them.
Do we need to keep going DJTJ?
This can be easily fixed #comrades #collusion pic.twitter.com/eQDWKfZii0— Anti MAVerick (@Anti_Maverick) February 6, 2019
Don Jr. should........wait for it.......stick a pin in it.