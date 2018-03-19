The rumored reason why Vanessa Trump and Don Jr. are divorcing is RICH.

Last week it was announced that a man named Donald Trump was getting divorced. No, it's surprisingly not the one married to Melania, but Don Jr., whose wife Vanessa has left the building.

Like his father before him, Don Jr.'s divorce is being covered in the pages of The New York Post—specifically, Page Six.

According to Page Six, Vanessa is calling it quits with the Wolf of Wall Street wannabe because he is apparently quite stingy:

“He treats her like a second-class citizen.” One friend said, “He gives her very little help and has been keeping her on a tight budget. She doesn’t live a lavish life and can very rarely pick up a check at dinner.”

Vanessa's spokesperson vehemently denies the report, but Page Six quotes a second source who insists, "Don Jr. was never generous with money. Vanessa has had to rely on her mother for financial help for her personal needs."