Don Jr.'s wife has filed for divorce and the internet is debating if we can make jokes about it.
Orli Matlow
Mar 15, 2018@9:44 PM
It's official: according to Page Six, and some real invasive paparazzi shots in The Daily Mail, Vanessa Trump has filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.

According to Page Six:

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce against her husband Donald Trump Jr. late Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court.

The president’s daughter-in-law filed for an uncontested proceeding, meaning she’s not expecting a legal battle over custody of the couple’s five children or their assets.

Naturally, people are being snarky about a bad thing happening to this bad dude, and many are conflicted about this.

https://twitter.com/BettyFckinWhite/status/974409062455660547

Can we make jokes about a man's divorce if he has five kids?

What if this is the best thing that ever happens to these kids, of which there are five?

What do you think: Can we joke about this?

(Please say yes.)

