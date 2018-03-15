Don Jr.'s wife has filed for divorce and the internet is debating if we can make jokes about it.

It's official: according to Page Six, and some real invasive paparazzi shots in The Daily Mail, Vanessa Trump has filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.
According to Page Six:
Vanessa Trump filed for divorce against her husband Donald Trump Jr. late Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court.
The president’s daughter-in-law filed for an uncontested proceeding, meaning she’s not expecting a legal battle over custody of the couple’s five children or their assets.
Naturally, people are being snarky about a bad thing happening to this bad dude, and many are conflicted about this.
https://twitter.com/BettyFckinWhite/status/974409062455660547
Can we make jokes about a man's divorce if he has five kids?
What if this is the best thing that ever happens to these kids, of which there are five?
What do you think: Can we joke about this?
(Please say yes.)