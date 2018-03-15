Don Jr.'s wife has filed for divorce and the internet is debating if we can make jokes about it.

It's official: according to Page Six, and some real invasive paparazzi shots in The Daily Mail, Vanessa Trump has filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.

Welcome to the resistance https://t.co/pL6ffz6UB6 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) March 15, 2018

According to Page Six:

Vanessa Trump filed for divorce against her husband Donald Trump Jr. late Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court. The president’s daughter-in-law filed for an uncontested proceeding, meaning she’s not expecting a legal battle over custody of the couple’s five children or their assets.

Naturally, people are being snarky about a bad thing happening to this bad dude, and many are conflicted about this.

oh god now all don jr's wife tweets seem so sad and ominous pic.twitter.com/pVc9ymaseJ — eve peyser (@evepeyser) March 15, 2018

Don Jr is about to have half his candy taken away https://t.co/1LEEEPeyK2 — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) March 15, 2018

https://twitter.com/BettyFckinWhite/status/974409062455660547