People are memeing Don Jr.’s wedding photo because it’s hilarious.
Orli Matlow
Mar 15, 2018@8:03 PM
After a tabloid reported on Wednesday that Donald Trump Jr.'s marriage is on the rocks, his wedding photo went viral on Twitter as a tribute to happier times.

And by "tribute," I mean "prime mocking opportunity."

The general vibe of the photo, and the truly unfortunate faces of the men, inspired chills down peoples' spines and ample memes.

People used their photoshop skills to heighten the creepiness.

People also called out Ivanka for having the chutzpah to wear such a near-white color at somebody else's wedding.

Aww... this takes us back to simpler times, when the Trump kids were the Children of the Corn and not the First Family.

If only Stephen King novels were as scary as real life.

