People are memeing Don Jr.’s wedding photo because it’s hilarious.

After a tabloid reported on Wednesday that Donald Trump Jr.'s marriage is on the rocks, his wedding photo went viral on Twitter as a tribute to happier times.
And by "tribute," I mean "prime mocking opportunity."
The general vibe of the photo, and the truly unfortunate faces of the men, inspired chills down peoples' spines and ample memes.
People used their photoshop skills to heighten the creepiness.
March 14, 2018
March 15, 2018
They’re ready for their close-up. pic.twitter.com/7mqjCDkIzs— JKRamon 🎵 (@jkramon1313) March 15, 2018
Here's that Trump wedding photo before you Photoshopped it. pic.twitter.com/dUaFK9Ny9a— Neil Taylor (@mrneiltaylor) March 15, 2018
March 15, 2018
People also called out Ivanka for having the chutzpah to wear such a near-white color at somebody else's wedding.
Aww... this takes us back to simpler times, when the Trump kids were the Children of the Corn and not the First Family.
If only Stephen King novels were as scary as real life.