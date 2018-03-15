People are memeing Don Jr.’s wedding photo because it’s hilarious.

After a tabloid reported on Wednesday that Donald Trump Jr.'s marriage is on the rocks, his wedding photo went viral on Twitter as a tribute to happier times.

And by "tribute," I mean "prime mocking opportunity."

The general vibe of the photo, and the truly unfortunate faces of the men, inspired chills down peoples' spines and ample memes.

I’m going to write a horror movie solely based on this photo. pic.twitter.com/sADYYaoWaS — haunted old dog (@zandywithaz) March 14, 2018

A union for the ages pic.twitter.com/Y0UgK0B7YB — ᴊᴀᴍᴇs ғᴏʟᴛᴀ (@JamesFolta) March 15, 2018

People used their photoshop skills to heighten the creepiness.