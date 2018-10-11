Kanye ranted to Trump about everything from Superman to slavery. Everyone’s even more confused.

In a truly surreal moment in the history of the American presidency, Donald Trump welcomed Kanye West into the Oval Office.
Sitting across from the president at the resolute desk, Kanye delivered a soliloquy that covered everything from his "sleep deprivation" being misdiagnosed as bipolar disorder*, the "trap door" of the 13th Amendment that abolished slavery, and why it's the red hat that makes him feel like a man.
In what is a revealing insight into the gender politics of the MAGA movement, Kanye said that he embraced the red hat and everything it represents because he was feeling a lack of "male power" in his life as a member of the Kardashian family.
"I love Hillary. I love everyone, but the campaign ‘I’m with her’ just didn’t make me feel — as a guy … it was something about this hat that made me feel like Superman," he said.
Oh, and once he fully subscribed to the MAGA doctrine, he had the "balls" to do business with Adidas.
Yes, when they're not chanting "Lock her up!" or "Build that wall!", Trumpism is all about finding the most lucrative footwear deal.
Much like his idol, Kanye kvetched about Saturday Night Live, insisting that satirizing the president puts America's status in the world at risk, rather than the president a guy who gets laughs in his face at the United Nations.
Kanye's rant is just so profoundly sad.
At one point, he said that "time is a myth" and that racism was invented by liberals to get votes.
People couldn't help but notice that not only was this the longest Trump has ever stayed silent on camera, but the famous ranter had a hard time following Kanye's rant.
Pundits noted that Kanye's soliloquy seemed straight outta conservative YouTube.
Of course there were jokes...
...and then there was guilt.
Aaaaaaaand scene.