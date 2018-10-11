Kanye ranted to Trump about everything from Superman to slavery. Everyone’s even more confused.

In a truly surreal moment in the history of the American presidency, Donald Trump welcomed Kanye West into the Oval Office.

Sitting across from the president at the resolute desk, Kanye delivered a soliloquy that covered everything from his "sleep deprivation" being misdiagnosed as bipolar disorder*, the "trap door" of the 13th Amendment that abolished slavery, and why it's the red hat that makes him feel like a man.

Kanye decries "trap door of the 13th amendment" and how his sleep disorder was diagnosed as bipolar disorder. pic.twitter.com/PNwtSkVdSb — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 11, 2018

In what is a revealing insight into the gender politics of the MAGA movement, Kanye said that he embraced the red hat and everything it represents because he was feeling a lack of "male power" in his life as a member of the Kardashian family.

"I love Hillary. I love everyone, but the campaign ‘I’m with her’ just didn’t make me feel — as a guy … it was something about this hat that made me feel like Superman," he said.

Kanye explains how lack of male role models and lack of exposure to "male power" led him to embrace MAGA which gave him power and "balls" and also helped him make a ton of money with Adidas. pic.twitter.com/4q7n44vfNB — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 11, 2018

Oh, and once he fully subscribed to the MAGA doctrine, he had the "balls" to do business with Adidas.

Yes, when they're not chanting "Lock her up!" or "Build that wall!", Trumpism is all about finding the most lucrative footwear deal.