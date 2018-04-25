Trump tweeted back at Kanye West and the internet is welcoming the end of days.

Orli Matlow
Apr 25, 2018@8:02 PM
Oh god, the day has come.

Kanye West loves Donald Trump, and Donald Trump loves him back.

After tweeting his affection for various right-wing figures, Kanye has gone full MAGA and tweeted himself out saying he "loves Trump," and shared a selfie in a notorious red hat next to a guy doing a white supremacist hand sign.

Well, Kanye, the love fest is mutual.

President Trump, who has yet to comment on the white supremacist Waffle House shooter or the American hero who stopped the violence with his own hands, took time out of his busy day of presidenting to shout out Kanye for his support.

Kanye's name quickly started trending as peoples' minds exploded.

To many, Kanye is officially #cancelled.

And to the alt-right, Yeezus is god now.

While Kanye might have gained a new following from 4chan, he apparently lost 9 million followers by professing his love to the Donald.

If his new MAGA persona is a marketing scheme to promote his next album, it just might backfire.

Somebody get is mother-in-law on the line, STAT.

