Trump tweeted back at Kanye West and the internet is welcoming the end of days.

Oh god, the day has come.

Kanye West loves Donald Trump, and Donald Trump loves him back.

After tweeting his affection for various right-wing figures, Kanye has gone full MAGA and tweeted himself out saying he "loves Trump," and shared a selfie in a notorious red hat next to a guy doing a white supremacist hand sign.

we got love pic.twitter.com/Edk0WGscp6 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my MAGA hat is signed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrDHJybS8V — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Well, Kanye, the love fest is mutual.

please kill me pic.twitter.com/GALKk1ut19 — KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) April 25, 2018

President Trump, who has yet to comment on the white supremacist Waffle House shooter or the American hero who stopped the violence with his own hands, took time out of his busy day of presidenting to shout out Kanye for his support.