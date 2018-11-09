New report shows Trump's involvement in criminal conspiracy to hide his affairs with porn stars.

This week in politics saw the Democrats winning the House (House party, anyone?), Trump firing his Attorney General and placing a hot tub salesman in charge of the Mueller investigation, and another mass shooting that killed 12 people.

If you were thinking, "Hey, the one thing this week is missing is a report that President Trump was heavily involved in the criminal conspiracy covering up his affairs with porn stars," then do I have the report for you!

The Wall Street Journal just broke the news that Trump directed the payoffs to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, the campaign finance violation Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to in federal court.

Trump played a direct role suppressing allegations of sexual encounters with two women, contradicting his earlier denials https://t.co/UFy4KeIV5a — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) November 9, 2018

WSJ reports that in 2015, Trump met with his friend David Pecker —owner of The National Enquirer—and arranged for Pecker to buy women's silence by purchasing the "exclusive rights" to their stories. The Journal says that that meeting is just one of many instances in which the president was directly involved in suppressing news that wouldn't jive with his new evangelical alliance.

This is yet another controversial Trump Tower meeting that Trump and is team have lied about.