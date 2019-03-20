Trump has waged sexist war on Kellyanne Conway's husband. That escalated quickly.

Rather than deal with literally anything else that the President of the United States should be dealing with, Donald Trump is escalating his "feud" with the husband of a senior aide who said that he has Narcissistic Personality Disorder, thus proving "Mr. Kellyanne Conway's" point.
Kellyanne and George Conway have been running this "odd couple" act for awhile, in which Kellyanne helps Trump institute his baby-snatching agenda and George calls the president insane on Twitter.
Trump has just about had it, and is calling George the "husband from hell," which is likely what ALL THREE of the Trump wives have said at one point.
The president also, quite tellingly, called Conway "Mr. Kellyanne Conway" as if being known for your wife is the ultimate emasculation. Somebody needs to tell Mr. Melania Trump to #BeBest.
Conway one-upped Trump's attempted insult with a reminder that he's been implicated in federal crimes.
Mr. Kellyanne also cheekily thanked the president for raising awareness of this particular mental illness.
The shoutout is now his pinned tweet.
The Conways' Good Cop/Bad Cop shtick has been going on for so long that you can't help but wonder what these two Republican operatives are going for.
You've heard that "unconditional love" was a thing, but would you still be sharing a bed with somebody you knew was working with an existential threat to the United States and life on earth?
If your boss used his perch as the president to cyberbully the father of your children, would you still help him ban transgender people from the military?
Is this some weird psycho-sexual power play we're being forced to watch because Trump is president?
Meanwhile, here's what the 44th president is up to.
And here are some ways to help cyclone victims in Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe: https://t.co/if8HZBtWBH— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 20, 2019