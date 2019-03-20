Trump has waged sexist war on Kellyanne Conway's husband. That escalated quickly.

Rather than deal with literally anything else that the President of the United States should be dealing with, Donald Trump is escalating his "feud" with the husband of a senior aide who said that he has Narcissistic Personality Disorder, thus proving "Mr. Kellyanne Conway's" point.

Kellyanne and George Conway have been running this "odd couple" act for awhile, in which Kellyanne helps Trump institute his baby-snatching agenda and George calls the president insane on Twitter.

Trump has just about had it, and is calling George the "husband from hell," which is likely what ALL THREE of the Trump wives have said at one point.

George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted. I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2019

The president also, quite tellingly, called Conway "Mr. Kellyanne Conway" as if being known for your wife is the ultimate emasculation. Somebody needs to tell Mr. Melania Trump to #BeBest.

Conway one-upped Trump's attempted insult with a reminder that he's been implicated in federal crimes.