Trump's disastrous Kim Jong Un summit has divided liberals on the internet.

While it's funny to watch someone you don't like fail, is it still fun of the failure didn't decrease the likelihood of nuclear war?
President Donald Trump was in Hanoi, Vietnam meeting one of his many dictator friends, Kim Jong Un. The North Korean Dear Leader walks away from the summit with a massive propaganda victory of being treated as an equal by the President of the United States without having to give up any of its nuclear weapons. Trump also kowtowed to Kim Jong Un when he said that he takes Kim "at his word" over the treatment of Otto Warmbier, an American student who was all but beaten to death in one of the regime's prisons. He died shortly after his release.
The summit was abruptly cut short as Trump walked out like he was Mike Pence at a football game. A signing ceremony was canceled because no deal was made.
Pundits say that Trump was right to walk away rather than cut a bad deal, but people couldn't help but laugh at how horrible this whole charade is for the president's "Master Dealmaker" mythology.
The hashtag #TrumpFail promptly started trending as soon as people woke up to read the news.
Some progressives tried to clarify the meaning of the hashtag.
Rep. Ted Lieu, an Extremely Online, anti-Trump congressman from California, denounced the hashtag, explaining that even though Trump is bad, nuclear war is worse.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also said that she was glad Trump walked away.
Pelosi did slam Trump for absolving Kim for the torture of an American student.
There's something wrong, indeed.