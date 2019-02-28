Trump's disastrous Kim Jong Un summit has divided liberals on the internet.

While it's funny to watch someone you don't like fail, is it still fun of the failure didn't decrease the likelihood of nuclear war?

President Donald Trump was in Hanoi, Vietnam meeting one of his many dictator friends, Kim Jong Un. The North Korean Dear Leader walks away from the summit with a massive propaganda victory of being treated as an equal by the President of the United States without having to give up any of its nuclear weapons. Trump also kowtowed to Kim Jong Un when he said that he takes Kim "at his word" over the treatment of Otto Warmbier, an American student who was all but beaten to death in one of the regime's prisons. He died shortly after his release.

BREAKING: President Trump, asked about responsibility for the death of American Otto Warmbier after his detainment in North Korea, President Trump says "a lot of people, big country," and Kim Jong Un "tells me that he didn’t know about it, and I’ll take him at his word.” pic.twitter.com/GQ1Wcqxiu4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 28, 2019

The summit was abruptly cut short as Trump walked out like he was Mike Pence at a football game. A signing ceremony was canceled because no deal was made.

Pundits say that Trump was right to walk away rather than cut a bad deal, but people couldn't help but laugh at how horrible this whole charade is for the president's "Master Dealmaker" mythology.