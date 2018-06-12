The 13 most bonkers moments from the Trump-Kim summit. No, you’re not hallucinating.

It was the meet-cute the world was waiting for. Two men known for their bizarre haircuts, ill-fitting suits, dynastic wealth, and presiding over the deaths of thousands of their own citizens met up at a swanky Singaporean hotel to discuss nukes.
President Donald Trump met with the Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un in what has already become a propaganda sizzle reel for the authoritarian Kim regime.
Once your eyes have adjusted to the fact that this is real life and not a live action remake of Team America: World Police, coat your stomach with Pepto Bismol and behold the most bonkers moments.
1. When Kim Jong Un made a Jim Halpert after Trump asked the photographers, "Getting a good picture, everybody, so we look nice and handsome and thin and perfect?"
2. When Trump showed Kim the interior of the "presidential limousine," which no, is not a euphemism.
It's almost as cool as a truck.
3. When someone in Kim's entourage had to make sure a pen was safe for Kim to touch.
4. When Trump showed Kim Jong Un this absolutely bonkers FAKE MOVIE TRAILER complete with a Hollywood voiceover, pitching the story of "two men, two leaders, one destiny."
Trump personally showed it to his new friend, and the White House played it before the president's press conference.
“We had it made up," Trump said. "I showed it to him today, actually during the meeting, toward the end of the meeting and I think he loved it."
5. When Trump was noticeably friendlier towards a dictator than he was towards America's allies.
6. When Trump complimented Kim Jong Un as "talented" (his talents include killing people).
7. When Trump seemed to pitch Kim a Trump Tower Pyongyang.
8. When Trump said that they're starting denuclearization quickly, but also that it takes a long time, "scientifically."
9. When Trump said that they "ran out of time" to actually discuss dismantling missile launch sites.
10. When Trump insisted that the summit will be good for the approximately 200,000 people Kim has in labor camps, even though they never came up.
11. When Trump spoke very, very highly of the new bromance.