The 13 most bonkers moments from the Trump-Kim summit. No, you’re not hallucinating.

It was the meet-cute the world was waiting for. Two men known for their bizarre haircuts, ill-fitting suits, dynastic wealth, and presiding over the deaths of thousands of their own citizens met up at a swanky Singaporean hotel to discuss nukes.

President Donald Trump met with the Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un in what has already become a propaganda sizzle reel for the authoritarian Kim regime.

Once your eyes have adjusted to the fact that this is real life and not a live action remake of Team America: World Police, coat your stomach with Pepto Bismol and behold the most bonkers moments.

1. When Kim Jong Un made a Jim Halpert after Trump asked the photographers, "Getting a good picture, everybody, so we look nice and handsome and thin and perfect?"

Curb Your Summit pic.twitter.com/YxJnVI7W55 — Jake Johnstone (@hijakejohnstone) June 12, 2018

2. When Trump showed Kim the interior of the "presidential limousine," which no, is not a euphemism.

After his historic meeting with Kim Jong Un, President Trump gave Kim a peak inside "the Beast" -- his limousine. pic.twitter.com/bo4LotxpLM — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 12, 2018

It's almost as cool as a truck.