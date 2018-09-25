The entire UN laughed in Trump’s face during his speech and he’s not taking it very well.

The prophet Margaret Atwood once said, "Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them."

Well, Trump was laughed at by men and women alike, in multiple different languages, and on the world stage at the United Nations General Assembly. The Leader of the Free World was addressing his constituents at the UN, boasting that his administration "has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country."

The world was like, "LOL."

Seriously. They literally laughed out loud.

President Trump at @UN General Assembly: "In less than two years my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country…so true."



[Laughter from audience]



"Didn't expect that reaction, but ok." #UNGA pic.twitter.com/Dq4z8sdB7t — CSPAN (@cspan) September 25, 2018

Trump heard the giggles, and said, "Didn't expect that reaction, but okay." The UN General Assembly broke the tension with some light, semi-reluctant applause.

Giphy

How bad was the laughter? It was so bad that state TV Fox News edited it out.