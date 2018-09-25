The entire UN laughed in Trump’s face during his speech and he’s not taking it very well.

The prophet Margaret Atwood once said, "Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them."
Well, Trump was laughed at by men and women alike, in multiple different languages, and on the world stage at the United Nations General Assembly. The Leader of the Free World was addressing his constituents at the UN, boasting that his administration "has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country."
The world was like, "LOL."
Seriously. They literally laughed out loud.
Trump heard the giggles, and said, "Didn't expect that reaction, but okay." The UN General Assembly broke the tension with some light, semi-reluctant applause.
How bad was the laughter? It was so bad that
state TV Fox News edited it out.
The episode already got the Curb Your Enthusiasm treatment.
Of course there is an old Trump tweet perfect for this occasion.
Trump managed to get through the rest of the speech, which included some lines that sure sounded like the US was preparing for war with Iran, which did not get any laughs.
After the speech, Trump decided to unwind declaring without evidence that the women who accused Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, are lying liars involved in a "Democratic con game" to smear the judge. Oh, and accuser Deborah Ramirez is lying because she was drunk.
This is the president talking in front of THE ENTIRE WORLD.
According to New York Times reporter and "Trump whisperer" Maggie Haberman, the president smearing a woman by saying that she's smearing Kavanaugh is him lashing out after the humiliation.
At the end of the day, the only UN Trump likes is Kim Jong.