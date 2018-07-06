Trump's UK trip is skipping London because of a giant baby balloon. Bloody hell!

The President of the United States will not be visiting the capital city of America's closest ally, as to avoid confrontation with a giant baby blimp that bears his likeness.

Mayor of London says 'Trump baby' protest blimp can fly https://t.co/hj5EBzA4o2? pic.twitter.com/RsAveZpIQQ — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 6, 2018

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who has been attacked by Donald Trump on many occasions and just so happens to be Muslim, granted the balloon permission to fly.

After thousands signed a petition to fly a giant balloon that caricatures President Trump as a baby during his visit to the UK, London Mayor Sadiq Khan approved the request. https://t.co/Xjhi1apDsn pic.twitter.com/dd6dFvafV3 — CNN (@CNN) July 6, 2018

According to the official itinerary released today, Trump's trip to Britain will focus on ye olde jolly good countryside, avoiding London where a scheduled rally is slated to draw at least 50,000 protesters who find his arse to be shite.

Getty

"He will hold talks with Prime Minister Theresa May at her 16th-century manor house, meet Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle and attend a black-tie dinner at the home of former World War Two leader Winston Churchill - all outside London," Reuters reports.