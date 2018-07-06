Trump's UK trip is skipping London because of a giant baby balloon. Bloody hell!

The President of the United States will not be visiting the capital city of America's closest ally, as to avoid confrontation with a giant baby blimp that bears his likeness.
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, who has been attacked by Donald Trump on many occasions and just so happens to be Muslim, granted the balloon permission to fly.
According to the official itinerary released today, Trump's trip to Britain will focus on ye olde jolly good countryside, avoiding London where a scheduled rally is slated to draw at least 50,000 protesters who find his arse to be shite.
"He will hold talks with Prime Minister Theresa May at her 16th-century manor house, meet Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle and attend a black-tie dinner at the home of former World War Two leader Winston Churchill - all outside London," Reuters reports.
Apparently, meeting both the Prime Minister and the Queen away from the city in which they both live is weird.
People on both sides of the Atlantic are laughing that his itinerary just proves the baby balloon to be correct.
Maybe Trump is just referencing England's beloved Monty Python by running away?
Good on ya, mates.