Trump finally admitted to calling Meghan Markle 'nasty,' but she started it.

Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom has been a very Trumpian combination of schmoozing with prominent Brits and insulting them.

Before touching down in London, Trump insulted its mayor Sadiq Khan, likely because his name is Sadiq Khan.

Trump also called the Duchess of Sussex "nasty," denied that he did, and posted a clip of him saying that in an attempt to prove that he didn't. In an interview with Piers Morgan—a true match made in hell—Trump did concede that he called her a nasty woman, but only because she criticized him. He is, however, very zen about it.

Back in 2016, then-Meghan Markle referred to Trump's misogynistic and divisive campaign as "misogynistic" and "divisive." She also said that she might move to Canada if he were elected president, but as we all know, ended up moving to England instead.

Trump insists that when he said "I didn't know she was nasty" about Meghan, he simply meant, "I didn't know she was nasty about me."

Pressed to clarify, Trump said "nasty" a whole bunch of times.

"She was nasty to me. And that’s okay for her to be nasty; it’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn't," he insists, even though he called her nasty. If criticism is "nastiness," then yes, we are all nasty women.