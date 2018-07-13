The best reactions to Trump meeting the Queen to tide you over until the episode of 'The Crown.'

After making Her 92-year-old Majesty wait for ten minutes, President Donald Trump and Melania had tea with the Queen at Windsor Castle, far from the throngs of protesters and blimp depicting him as a baby in London.

Queen Elizabeth II meets US President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle https://t.co/3Q606Y04yc #TrumpVisitUK pic.twitter.com/VRXtDD1PP8 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) July 13, 2018

Meanwhile, in the old colony across the pond, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced indictments for 12 members of the Russian military intelligence agency GRU for hacking Democratic organizations and the Hillary Clinton campaign.

The split screen between Trump enjoying beloved pomp and pageantry next to the Department of Justice reminding everyone that Russia attacked the United States was nothing short of hilarious, knowing just how pissed he is in his hotel room right now.

Here are the best tweets about the timing, and the tea party itself.

