Donald Trump ditched Melania in bad weather to save his hair. The internet noticed.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump are en route to North Carolina for Reverend Billy Graham's funeral, which is certain to improve their mood after a chilly trip on Air Force One.

Pres. Trump and the First Lady board Air Force One at Dulles International Airport in preparation to depart for Rev. Billy Graham's funeral in Charlotte, North Carolina. https://t.co/ocOqjmeBwd pic.twitter.com/v2ttKDlnA6 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 2, 2018

People couldn't help but notice how Donald bolts from the car without waiting for his wife, neither opening the door for her or awaiting to assist her up the stairs in her hurricane heels.

such a gentleman — Lawrence Connolly (@LawrenceConnol2) March 2, 2018

Must be worried about his hair than his wifey .😅 — PPPPP (@5punjab5) March 2, 2018

Wow he does not give a flying fuck about her — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) March 2, 2018

In comparison to everything else, this is trivial and superficial, but the way @realDonaldTrump treats @FLOTUS in public - or, more accurately, seems to completely disregard her as a human being and his wife - speaks volumes about his character. https://t.co/g5bFeZgge5 — Mark P. (@map408psu) March 2, 2018