Donald Trump ditched Melania in bad weather to save his hair. The internet noticed.

Donald Trump ditched Melania in bad weather to save his hair. The internet noticed.
Orli Matlow
Mar 02, 2018@5:07 PM
Advertising

Donald Trump and Melania Trump are en route to North Carolina for Reverend Billy Graham's funeral, which is certain to improve their mood after a chilly trip on Air Force One.

People couldn't help but notice how Donald bolts from the car without waiting for his wife, neither opening the door for her or awaiting to assist her up the stairs in her hurricane heels.

Advertising

Compare this to, say, Barack Obama, who would walk both up AND down the stairs with his wife Michelle.

Donald Trump ditched Melania in bad weather to save his hair. The internet noticed.
getty

People suspect that Trump had to run through the wind as not to provide the world another glimpse at his bald spot.

Donald Trump ditched Melania in bad weather to save his hair. The internet noticed.
VOLDEMORT?!
giphy
Advertising

The wind and the weather might be cold, but still not as cold as this.

Donald Trump ditched Melania in bad weather to save his hair. The internet noticed.
giphy
Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc