Donald Trump ditched Melania in bad weather to save his hair. The internet noticed.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump are en route to North Carolina for Reverend Billy Graham's funeral, which is certain to improve their mood after a chilly trip on Air Force One.
People couldn't help but notice how Donald bolts from the car without waiting for his wife, neither opening the door for her or awaiting to assist her up the stairs in her hurricane heels.
such a gentleman— Lawrence Connolly (@LawrenceConnol2) March 2, 2018
Must be worried about his hair than his wifey .😅— PPPPP (@5punjab5) March 2, 2018
Wow he does not give a flying fuck about her— Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) March 2, 2018
This is breathtakingly horrendous. The wind, holding her scarf around her head without being able to hold on to the handrails, was dangerous for her. He didn't even wait for her at the top. Sickening.— Hehe24 (@hehetwofour) March 2, 2018
Compare this to, say, Barack Obama, who would walk both up AND down the stairs with his wife Michelle.
People suspect that Trump had to run through the wind as not to provide the world another glimpse at his bald spot.
The wind and the weather might be cold, but still not as cold as this.