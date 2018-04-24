The internet can't stop laughing at this video of Donald Trump creepily trying to hold Melania's hand.

Appearing alongside President and Madame Macron at the White House, Melania Trump gifted us with another installment of her docu-series, "The First Lady Refuses to Hold Her Husband's Tiny Hand."
Watch. Standing side by side, Trump leads with his pinky trying to sneak his way into interlocking fingers, and it takes a whopping thirteen seconds before Melania indulges him with the basic skin-to-skin contact.
It's even more excruciating as a close up.
The internet is just captivated by Melania's public display of disaffection.
Trump's just lucky that she didn't pull with the French the move she did in Israel.
They must have a clear "No Kissing" rule by now.
Could her refusal to hold hands with her husband have something to do with the Pee Tape? Or Stormy Daniels? How about Karen McDougall?
Has she finally heard what he has to say about women and immigrants, two groups to which she belongs?
Her husband can't even make her as happy as a funeral.
Unable to get action from his wife, Trump managed to satisfy his appetite for hand-holding by being all touchy-feely with President Macron.
Trump and Macron share a wild handshake pic.twitter.com/LbNylGG2bq— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 24, 2018
Melania's overt hatred for her husband makes her story even more romantic: Her love of money is so great that she's able to endure countless indignities and creepy pinkies.