The internet can't stop laughing at this video of Donald Trump creepily trying to hold Melania's hand.

Appearing alongside President and Madame Macron at the White House, Melania Trump gifted us with another installment of her docu-series, "The First Lady Refuses to Hold Her Husband's Tiny Hand."

Trump trying to hold Melania’s hand reminds me of Pepé le Pew chasing a bewildered Le Cat. pic.twitter.com/ZlhbtAJDuH — laney (@misslaneym) April 24, 2018

Watch. Standing side by side, Trump leads with his pinky trying to sneak his way into interlocking fingers, and it takes a whopping thirteen seconds before Melania indulges him with the basic skin-to-skin contact.

BEST. VIDEO. YOU'LL. SEE TODAY. 😂😂



Melania did NOT want to Trump's hand.pic.twitter.com/epJ6EFOMgD — The Hummingbird 🐦 (@SaysHummingbird) April 24, 2018

It's even more excruciating as a close up.

Trump's attempt to hold Melania's hand at President Emmanuel Macron's State arrival at the White House: pic.twitter.com/99buAwsGHU — Braxton (@braxtonryn) April 24, 2018

The internet is just captivated by Melania's public display of disaffection.

Watch this twice. Once just her hands. Once just her face. You don’t have to look at his face. https://t.co/7h9AumXMYv — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) April 24, 2018