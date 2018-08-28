Trump's 'constipated' scowl is a versatile new meme.

On Monday, while he was pretending not to hear journalists' questions asking him to comment on the late John McCain, Donald Trump served a look that you can basically smell from where you're sitting.

The president gave birth to a new meme with a face that looked like he was indeed pushing a baby out of his body.

Writer and activist Hend Amry was the first to bring the picture to the internet's attention and paired it with hilarious captions.

When someone tells me I have to delete a viral tweet because it has a small innacuracy in it. pic.twitter.com/s5t5yUwE2l — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) August 27, 2018

When you get morally lectured for caging kids. pic.twitter.com/1wsAfA897N — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) August 27, 2018

The face of flatulence mixed with disappointment quickly caught on and unlike Trump's policies, has a universal appeal.

When you want to go to McDonalds but your mom says she'll cook something at home. pic.twitter.com/gyVXOXAyzi — R3ed Alrashid (@R3ed_0) August 27, 2018

When Netflix asks me if I'm still watching pic.twitter.com/di9PqSKoCu — Nuha Krad (@kradiologist) August 27, 2018