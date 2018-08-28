Trump's 'constipated' scowl is a versatile new meme.

On Monday, while he was pretending not to hear journalists' questions asking him to comment on the late John McCain, Donald Trump served a look that you can basically smell from where you're sitting.
The president gave birth to a new meme with a face that looked like he was indeed pushing a baby out of his body.
Writer and activist Hend Amry was the first to bring the picture to the internet's attention and paired it with hilarious captions.
When you get morally lectured for caging kids. pic.twitter.com/1wsAfA897N— Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) August 27, 2018
The face of flatulence mixed with disappointment quickly caught on and unlike Trump's policies, has a universal appeal.
When you want to go to McDonalds but your mom says she'll cook something at home. pic.twitter.com/gyVXOXAyzi— R3ed Alrashid (@R3ed_0) August 27, 2018
When Netflix asks me if I'm still watching pic.twitter.com/di9PqSKoCu— Nuha Krad (@kradiologist) August 27, 2018
When your investigators inform you that Obama actually WAS born in Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/2TNB9GNUIy— Kevin (@kevinpoehlmann) August 28, 2018
When your Slovenian father-in-law just becomes US citizen through chain migration, after you blasted chain migration on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/EeOcxReRyH— Homer is a role model (@polijunkie_aus) August 28, 2018
Everybody farts. Especially Trump.
When you force a fart and it’s loud but you don’t care bc it’s protest fart anyway pic.twitter.com/5AwVfizMqQ— Petty Afro Pick (@PettyAfroPick) August 27, 2018
Nothing can unite the nation like a fart face can.