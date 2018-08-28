Trump's 'constipated' scowl is a versatile new meme.

Trump's 'constipated' scowl is a versatile new meme.
Orli Matlow
Aug 28, 2018@7:44 PM
Advertising

On Monday, while he was pretending not to hear journalists' questions asking him to comment on the late John McCain, Donald Trump served a look that you can basically smell from where you're sitting.

The president gave birth to a new meme with a face that looked like he was indeed pushing a baby out of his body.

Writer and activist Hend Amry was the first to bring the picture to the internet's attention and paired it with hilarious captions.

The face of flatulence mixed with disappointment quickly caught on and unlike Trump's policies, has a universal appeal.

Advertising

Everybody farts. Especially Trump.

Advertising

Nothing can unite the nation like a fart face can.

Advertising
© Copyright 2018 Someecards, Inc
 