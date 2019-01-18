Trump woke up and committed crimes on Twitter after bombshell Moscow Tower report.

Orli Matlow
Jan 18, 2019@3:44 PM
Another day, another bombshell report on Trump's relationship with the Kremlin. But unlike after the revelations of the past two years, things might actually matter this time!

BuzzFeed News (yes, they report news other than what Disney princess you are) heard from two federal law enforcement officials that Trump told his lawyer Michael Cohen to lie about the negotiations over a Moscow Trump Tower deal...and Robert Mueller has receipts.

Per BuzzFeed:

Trump also supported a plan, set up by Cohen, to visit Russia during the presidential campaign, in order to personally meet President Vladimir Putin and jump-start the tower negotiations. “Make it happen,” the sources said Trump told Cohen.

And even as Trump told the public he had no business deals with Russia, the sources said Trump and his children Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. received regular, detailed updates about the real estate development from Cohen, whom they put in charge of the project.

And then he told Cohen to lie about it—a crime which Cohen has plead guilty to.

Committing perjury is a crime, as is encouraging it, as the dictionary so helpfully tweeted.

It is also a form of obstruction of justice, which is like inception, but for crimes.

If you've been desensitized to the madness after a steady stream of smoking guns for years now, The Atlantic's Adam Serwer thankfully summed up the stakes in a pithy, terrifying tweet:

Boop.
Why is this Trump/Russia scoop different from all other Trump/Russia scoop, you may ask? This is the first Trump/Russia scoop with a Democratic House of Representatives. As you may recall from past impeachments, impeachment begins in the House, and House committees have subpoena power.

Rep. Adam Schiff, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, has already vowed not to let this slide like a Republican would.

Rep. Jerry Nadler's House Judiciary Committee is on it, too.

Fighting fire with fire, Trump decided to wake up this morning and fight the report of crimes with some more crimes, responding to reports of suborning perjury with witness intimidation.

Crimes on crimes on crimes.

Rep. Ted Lieu is even using the F-word: felony.

Historically, suborning perjury has been used in articles of impeachment.

