6 reasons why Donald Trump had a worse day than you today.

3. White House staffers are telling the press that they fear an unconstitutional purge is coming. Giphy "He’s losing his shit," a GOP told Politico. "We’re at a different level now." According to the Times: The episode has deeply unsettled White House aides, Justice Department officials and lawmakers from both parties, who believe the president may use it as a pretext to purge the team leading the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

"Mr. Trump’s advisers have spent the last 24 hours trying to convince the president not to make an impulsive decision that could put the president in more legal jeopardy and ignite a controversy that could consume his presidency," they add. We all know how Trump feels about leaks (he does not like them). 4. The New York Times also reported that Trump tried to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller in December, which could come in handy for the obstruction of justice investigation. Giphy "In early December, President Trump, furious over news reports about a new round of subpoenas from the office of the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, told advisers in no uncertain terms that Mr. Mueller’s investigation had to be shut down," The New York Times reported.

Trying to "shut down" an investigation sure sounds like obstruction, according to pundits and experts. Other than firing James Comey, calling for Robert Mueller's firing twice, and considering firing Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein, all over their handling of an investigation into himself and his associates, President Trump definitely hasn't tried to obstruct justice. — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 10, 2018 Mueller can use these statements against Trump, and the obstruction case against him keeps getting stronger.



But Congressional Republicans could do nothing as Trump tries to end the investigation. They may also do nothing even if Mueller concludes Trump has obstructed justice. https://t.co/K28kOjGpuV — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) April 10, 2018 Trump whisperer Maggie Haberman notes that there are only two instances in which Trump tried to fire Mueller... that we know of. There have been others https://t.co/8PCjQL3U97 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 10, 2018

5. CNN reported—in present tense—that the president is considering firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein AS WE SPEAK. Trump considering firing Rosenstein to check Muellerhttps://t.co/2UkZM7midl — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 10, 2018 Did someone leak this just so the boss could watch cable news coverage of how disastrous this would be? Firing down the chain of command to get to the person investigating you does not end well. Has he even read the Wikipedia for Watergate? Insert the typical adjectives describing Trump’s presidency here—reckless, authoritarian, dangerous. But for him, it also feels late. And wouldn’t firing Rosenstein be the literal obstruction of justice? Trump would only help Mueller’s case against him. https://t.co/8usTXEdrzY — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 10, 2018 6. Michael Cohen complimented the FBI, which suggests that he's flipped. Trump lawyer Michael Cohen says the FBI was “professional, courteous, respectful” during raid, counter to Trump’s depiction of events https://t.co/2DbivLKmnP pic.twitter.com/PonGtBPEBe — CNN (@CNN) April 10, 2018

Nobody goes out of their way to compliment the people who just raided their home and office unless they think that the raiders have something on them. Giphy For insight into how much this sucks for Trump, check out this thread from New Yorker writer Adam Davidson. Michael Cohen is the most important non-Trump in the Trump business world.



He oversaw nearly all the foreign deals as the Trump Org shifted its focus to sketchy third-tier overseas oligarchs.



1/ — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018 He was not part of the Trump Org legal team in any real sense. Trump Org lawyers either set up contracts for deals others had brought or they handled litigation.



Cohen did neither. He was a deal maker. The only non-Trump deal maker doing all those international deals.



2/ — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018

He, Ivanka, and Don, Jr., were the entire global development team at a time when the company was exploring dozens of deals all over the world.



If he were to flip, it would be Ivanka and Don, Jr. who should be most worried.



3/ — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018 We know, of course, that the Trump Org did business with corrupt politicians, sanctions-violators, money launderers, etc. The only open question is how much they knew about their partners' activity.



Cohen knows how much they knew. He knows what he told them.



4/ — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018 He is also the most obvious link between Trump and Russia. He oversaw the deal in Georgia which was, explicitly, a first attempt at a former Soviet deal with the goal of a ring of Trump properties all over the CIS.



5/ — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018

Cohen flew to Kazakhstan and negotiated the failed deal there with Timur Kulibayev, a close ally of Putin's.



Cohen then worked on the Trump Moscow deal in 2015/2016.



6/ — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018 In none of these deals was he acting like a traditional lawyer--simply advising, writing contracts, etc. He was in the country, meeting with the partners, structuring the deal, going back to NY and explaining the deal to the big boss and his kids.



7/ — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018 Other than the President, nobody knows as much as Cohen. (And Cohen does seem to have a good memory).



It was stunning that Trump made Cohen his sole personal attorney post-election. Cohen left the Trump Org to form a firm with one client: the President.



8/ — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018

But Cohen had never acted as a regular attorney for Trump. He had always been the fixer/deal-maker. So, the move to his new private firm seems solely designed to provide attorney-client privilege. To get his documents out of the Trump Org and into a private office.



9/ — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018 This moment is what Trump has been terrified of and trying to avoid since long before Comey was fired and Mueller appointed.



Short of Ivanka or Don, Jr. flipping, Cohen is the key witness.



10/ — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018 He knows way, way more than Manafort or Gates.



Also key: it's been a rough year-plus for Cohen. He lost his place in Trump's inner-circle, didn't get the big ticket to the WH.



11/ — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018

He has been loudly/vocally loyal, But, in my experience, nobody in Trump-world is truly loyal. It's all transactional and a grand performance. (People have actually told me: I don't care how you make Trump look, just make me look like I am defending him.)



12/ — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018 I'd guess the probability of a Cohen-pardon is high and the likelihood of Mueller being fired has grown.



I would also guess that there are NY state charges.



Mueller, of course, knows all this and much more and referred the raid anyway.



It's on now.



13/end — Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018