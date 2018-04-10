6 reasons why Donald Trump had a worse day than you today.

According to the news' sources "in Trump's orbit," "several people close to Mr. Trump," and "a Republican close to the White House," President Donald Trump is still reeling from the news that the FBI has raided his longtime lawyers' office and home.
Here's why Trump's Tuesday, April 10th, 2018 was awful—whether he faces the consequences today or later on.
1. It started with a CAPS LOCK, regularly scheduled freakout.
2. It was reported that the Michael Cohen documents seized by the FBI are indeed about Trump......and his affairs.
According to The New York Times, the FBI isn't only interested in Cohen's (possibly illegal) payoff to Stormy Daniels, but a deal with former Playboy model Karen McDougall:
The search warrant carried out by the public corruption unit of the Manhattan federal attorney’s office seeks information about Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who claims she carried on a nearly yearlong affair with Mr. Trump shortly after the birth of his son in 2006. Ms. McDougal was paid $150,000 by American Media Inc., The Enquirer’s parent company, whose chief executive is a friend of Mr. Trump’s.
3. White House staffers are telling the press that they fear an unconstitutional purge is coming.
"He’s losing his shit," a GOP told Politico. "We’re at a different level now."
According to the Times:
The episode has deeply unsettled White House aides, Justice Department officials and lawmakers from both parties, who believe the president may use it as a pretext to purge the team leading the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.
"Mr. Trump’s advisers have spent the last 24 hours trying to convince the president not to make an impulsive decision that could put the president in more legal jeopardy and ignite a controversy that could consume his presidency," they add.
We all know how Trump feels about leaks (he does not like them).
4. The New York Times also reported that Trump tried to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller in December, which could come in handy for the obstruction of justice investigation.
"In early December, President Trump, furious over news reports about a new round of subpoenas from the office of the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, told advisers in no uncertain terms that Mr. Mueller’s investigation had to be shut down," The New York Times reported.
Trying to "shut down" an investigation sure sounds like obstruction, according to pundits and experts.
Trump whisperer Maggie Haberman notes that there are only two instances in which Trump tried to fire Mueller... that we know of.
5. CNN reported—in present tense—that the president is considering firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein AS WE SPEAK.
Did someone leak this just so the boss could watch cable news coverage of how disastrous this would be? Firing down the chain of command to get to the person investigating you does not end well. Has he even read the Wikipedia for Watergate?
6. Michael Cohen complimented the FBI, which suggests that he's flipped.
Nobody goes out of their way to compliment the people who just raided their home and office unless they think that the raiders have something on them.
For insight into how much this sucks for Trump, check out this thread from New Yorker writer Adam Davidson.
He was not part of the Trump Org legal team in any real sense. Trump Org lawyers either set up contracts for deals others had brought or they handled litigation.— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018
Cohen did neither. He was a deal maker. The only non-Trump deal maker doing all those international deals.
2/
He, Ivanka, and Don, Jr., were the entire global development team at a time when the company was exploring dozens of deals all over the world.— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018
If he were to flip, it would be Ivanka and Don, Jr. who should be most worried.
3/
We know, of course, that the Trump Org did business with corrupt politicians, sanctions-violators, money launderers, etc. The only open question is how much they knew about their partners' activity.— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018
Cohen knows how much they knew. He knows what he told them.
4/
He is also the most obvious link between Trump and Russia. He oversaw the deal in Georgia which was, explicitly, a first attempt at a former Soviet deal with the goal of a ring of Trump properties all over the CIS.— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018
5/
Cohen flew to Kazakhstan and negotiated the failed deal there with Timur Kulibayev, a close ally of Putin's.— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018
Cohen then worked on the Trump Moscow deal in 2015/2016.
6/
In none of these deals was he acting like a traditional lawyer--simply advising, writing contracts, etc. He was in the country, meeting with the partners, structuring the deal, going back to NY and explaining the deal to the big boss and his kids.— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018
7/
Other than the President, nobody knows as much as Cohen. (And Cohen does seem to have a good memory).— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018
It was stunning that Trump made Cohen his sole personal attorney post-election. Cohen left the Trump Org to form a firm with one client: the President.
8/
But Cohen had never acted as a regular attorney for Trump. He had always been the fixer/deal-maker. So, the move to his new private firm seems solely designed to provide attorney-client privilege. To get his documents out of the Trump Org and into a private office.— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018
9/
This moment is what Trump has been terrified of and trying to avoid since long before Comey was fired and Mueller appointed.— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018
Short of Ivanka or Don, Jr. flipping, Cohen is the key witness.
10/
He knows way, way more than Manafort or Gates.— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018
Also key: it's been a rough year-plus for Cohen. He lost his place in Trump's inner-circle, didn't get the big ticket to the WH.
11/
He has been loudly/vocally loyal, But, in my experience, nobody in Trump-world is truly loyal. It's all transactional and a grand performance. (People have actually told me: I don't care how you make Trump look, just make me look like I am defending him.)— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018
12/
I'd guess the probability of a Cohen-pardon is high and the likelihood of Mueller being fired has grown.— Adam Davidson (@adamdavidson) April 10, 2018
I would also guess that there are NY state charges.
Mueller, of course, knows all this and much more and referred the raid anyway.
It's on now.
13/end