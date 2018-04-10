6 reasons why Donald Trump had a worse day than you today.

Orli Matlow
Apr 10, 2018@10:42 PM
According to the news' sources "in Trump's orbit," "several people close to Mr. Trump," and "a Republican close to the White House," President Donald Trump is still reeling from the news that the FBI has raided his longtime lawyers' office and home.

Here's why Trump's Tuesday, April 10th, 2018 was awful—whether he faces the consequences today or later on.

1. It started with a CAPS LOCK, regularly scheduled freakout.

2. It was reported that the Michael Cohen documents seized by the FBI are indeed about Trump......and his affairs.

Yes, this is real.
According to The New York Times, the FBI isn't only interested in Cohen's (possibly illegal) payoff to Stormy Daniels, but a deal with former Playboy model Karen McDougall:

The search warrant carried out by the public corruption unit of the Manhattan federal attorney’s office seeks information about Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who claims she carried on a nearly yearlong affair with Mr. Trump shortly after the birth of his son in 2006. Ms. McDougal was paid $150,000 by American Media Inc., The Enquirer’s parent company, whose chief executive is a friend of Mr. Trump’s.

3. White House staffers are telling the press that they fear an unconstitutional purge is coming.

*"The Rains of Castamere" starts playing in the distance*
"He’s losing his shit," a GOP told Politico. "We’re at a different level now."

According to the Times:

The episode has deeply unsettled White House aides, Justice Department officials and lawmakers from both parties, who believe the president may use it as a pretext to purge the team leading the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

"Mr. Trump’s advisers have spent the last 24 hours trying to convince the president not to make an impulsive decision that could put the president in more legal jeopardy and ignite a controversy that could consume his presidency," they add.

We all know how Trump feels about leaks (he does not like them).

4. The New York Times also reported that Trump tried to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller in December, which could come in handy for the obstruction of justice investigation.

Mueller taking notes.
"In early December, President Trump, furious over news reports about a new round of subpoenas from the office of the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, told advisers in no uncertain terms that Mr. Mueller’s investigation had to be shut down," The New York Times reported.

Trying to "shut down" an investigation sure sounds like obstruction, according to pundits and experts.

Trump whisperer Maggie Haberman notes that there are only two instances in which Trump tried to fire Mueller... that we know of.

5. CNN reported—in present tense—that the president is considering firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein AS WE SPEAK.

Did someone leak this just so the boss could watch cable news coverage of how disastrous this would be? Firing down the chain of command to get to the person investigating you does not end well. Has he even read the Wikipedia for Watergate?

6. Michael Cohen complimented the FBI, which suggests that he's flipped.

Nobody goes out of their way to compliment the people who just raided their home and office unless they think that the raiders have something on them.

Michael Cohen..........welcome to the resistance?
For insight into how much this sucks for Trump, check out this thread from New Yorker writer Adam Davidson.

