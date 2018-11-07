Trump's triumphant reaction to the midterm results has everyone wondering if he saw them.

The midterm elections ain't over yet! The Georgia governor election between Oprah's friend Stacey Abrams and shameless voter suppressor Brian Kemp could be headed for a runoff. Florida Senator Bill Nelson is calling for a recount against Voldemort. Senate races in Arizona and Montana remain too close to call.
While Texas voters rejected Sexiest Man Alive Beto O'Rourke in favor of the Republican whose face looks like an armpit, and racist Ron DeSantis squeaked out a tight win against heartthrob Andrew Gillum, the Democrats won control of the House of Representatives, and that's a big f*cking deal.
While Republicans padded their Senate majority and Trumpian rhetoric had a good night statewide, that doesn't change the fact that Democrats now have subpoena power, and that the majority of Americans wanted an end to the one-party rule.
President Trump, however, is celebrating the results as a total win, and people are wondering if he's simply projecting confidence or doesn't realize what is actually going on.
Is being rejected by Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin a "tremendous success"?
It seems like a big deal that the three states that delivered Trump the presidency in '16 - #Michigan, #Pennsylvania and #Wisconsin - ALL elected #DemocraticGovsAndSens— the real MKL (@MKRIZSA50) November 7, 2018
Donald Trump is super handsome! So happy to look at him on my tv screen!— Janelle James (@janellejcomic) November 7, 2018
"Tremendous success" for whom?
You’re actually right for once. Tremendous success indeed 🇺🇸👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/C9TuhiMcLz— 🥀 Prime Time 🥀 (@_PrimeTimeDre) November 7, 2018
Does he know what the House of Representatives does?
Is Trump lying, or does he not understand that he's in trouble?
Both possibilities are equally likely.