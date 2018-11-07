Trump's triumphant reaction to the midterm results has everyone wondering if he saw them.

The midterm elections ain't over yet! The Georgia governor election between Oprah's friend Stacey Abrams and shameless voter suppressor Brian Kemp could be headed for a runoff. Florida Senator Bill Nelson is calling for a recount against Voldemort. Senate races in Arizona and Montana remain too close to call.

While Texas voters rejected Sexiest Man Alive Beto O'Rourke in favor of the Republican whose face looks like an armpit, and racist Ron DeSantis squeaked out a tight win against heartthrob Andrew Gillum, the Democrats won control of the House of Representatives, and that's a big f*cking deal.

The front page of Wednesday's Washington Post: Democrats seize House pic.twitter.com/NuJ4sw0DzO — Washington Post 🗳️ (@washingtonpost) November 7, 2018

While Republicans padded their Senate majority and Trumpian rhetoric had a good night statewide, that doesn't change the fact that Democrats now have subpoena power, and that the majority of Americans wanted an end to the one-party rule.

President Trump, however, is celebrating the results as a total win, and people are wondering if he's simply projecting confidence or doesn't realize what is actually going on.