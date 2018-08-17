Trump talked sh*t about America's capital, got shut down by DC's mayor. Help us all.

Orli Matlow
Aug 17, 2018@2:59 PM
President Donald Trump loves pomp and pageantry, and by "pomp and pageantry" I mean "big-ass tanks and monster trucks."

Find your bliss.
Giphy

Even though America is currently fighting in two wars overseas (and has troops stationed basically everywhere), Trump directed the Department of Defense to set aside a few million dollars to stage a massive military parade, because if you can't beat North Korea, be North Korea!

Super chill.
Giphy

On Thursday, it was reported that the Pentagon was concerned with the parade's rising costs, which could be up to $92 million dollars.

Rather than blame the people at the Pentagon (or himself for the stupid idea), Trump "canceled" the parade and claimed it's because of those greedy people running Washington, D.C.

First of all, it's not "the local politicians who run Washington, D.C.," unless you count the Pentagon as a local institution,

Second, you love parades so much, you're going to abandon the troops on Veterans Day to go watch one in Paris?

When all you want is to see soldier boys go march march.
Giphy

D.C.'s mayor, Muriel Bowser, responded with a wee bit of sarcasm.

At last, Bowser got through to the president whose golf trips have cost taxpayers millions.

(You had me at "the reality star in the White House.")

People are proud of the mayor's not so "sad!" response.

There's still hope for the president. If he wants to see a big parade in D.C., he should go to the Women's March.

Nasty!
Giphy
