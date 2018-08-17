Trump talked sh*t about America's capital, got shut down by DC's mayor. Help us all.

President Donald Trump loves pomp and pageantry, and by "pomp and pageantry" I mean "big-ass tanks and monster trucks."

Even though America is currently fighting in two wars overseas (and has troops stationed basically everywhere), Trump directed the Department of Defense to set aside a few million dollars to stage a massive military parade, because if you can't beat North Korea, be North Korea!

On Thursday, it was reported that the Pentagon was concerned with the parade's rising costs, which could be up to $92 million dollars.

Rather than blame the people at the Pentagon (or himself for the stupid idea), Trump "canceled" the parade and claimed it's because of those greedy people running Washington, D.C.

The local politicians who run Washington, D.C. (poorly) know a windfall when they see it. When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it. Never let someone hold you up! I will instead... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2018