Trump's take on the moon and Mars makes us want to leave this planet.

It is with a heavy heart I report to you that the president's stupidity appears to have reached new heights...or new lows. Unsatisfied with just denying earth science and condemning humanity to an unlivable future because of climate change, Donald Trump has set his sights on the solar system, saying dumb stuff about the moon and Mars that you wouldn't accept from somebody over the age of six.
Flip-flopping a mere three weeks after declaring his administration's intention to stage of a revival of the moon landing, Trump declared that NASA should focus on "Mars (of which the moon is part)."
Um, it doesn't take a Very Stable Genius to know that THE MOON AND MARS ARE TWO DIFFERENT THINGS!!!
Let's parse this tweet for the weird syntax.
Not only is Trump spreading Fake News about space, he all of a sudden learned that one should not end a sentence with a preposition? He learned to say "of which the moon is part" and not "which the moon is part of," improving his grammar but still not understanding these basic kindergarten facts?
Or does Trump understand that the moon and Mars are indeed two separate entities, but simply phrased his directive incoherently? Does Trump mean that the moon is part of the MISSION to Mars, and is simply unable to communicate effectively in the English language?
According to journalist Matthew Gertz, Trump's "of which the moon is part" business comes from his attempt to live-tweet what he saw on Fox News, whereon a NASA guy said that a mission to the moon will help them ultimately get to Mars.
NASA's "Moon to Mars" initiative is a real thing that seeks to use a moon trip as a gateway drug to Mars. Why couldn't the president just have said that?
