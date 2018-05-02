Trump casually threatened to commit a crime on Twitter. People noticed.

Trump casually threatened to commit a crime on Twitter. People noticed.
Orli Matlow
May 02, 2018@2:57 PM
Good morning! The sign is shining, the birds are chirping, and the president is threatening to obstruct justice, using the power of the presidency to interfere with the investigations into him and his closest aides!

It's gonna to be a lovely day!
Donald Trump awoke in his bed this morning, likely surrounded by McDonald's wrappers, and decided to do what every innocent man does: insist that despite some clear public evidence, all possible charges against him are Lies, just like Standardized Rules of Capitalization and GrammAr in GeneraL.

While this may seem like normal Trumpian fare—as consistent a morning tradition as making coffee—it's scarier than usual, in that Trump has started citing friends of his who argue that despite the Constitution's whole "separation of powers" thing, Trump absolutely has the authority to burst into the Justice Department and demands it bends to his will.

He straight-up threatened to "use the powers granted to the Presidency" and "get involved!"

Reporters and lawyers are interpreting the tweet as a direct threat to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the guy who is overseeing the Mueller probe and said yesterday that "The Department of Justice is not going to be extorted."

Reporters, lawyers, and other elites are pointing out just how f***ed up this is.

You know what they say: Always tweet out to the entire world your intention to commit a crime!

President Very Stable Genius, indeed.
