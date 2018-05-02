Trump casually threatened to commit a crime on Twitter. People noticed.

Good morning! The sign is shining, the birds are chirping, and the president is threatening to obstruct justice, using the power of the presidency to interfere with the investigations into him and his closest aides!

Donald Trump awoke in his bed this morning, likely surrounded by McDonald's wrappers, and decided to do what every innocent man does: insist that despite some clear public evidence, all possible charges against him are Lies, just like Standardized Rules of Capitalization and GrammAr in GeneraL.

There was no Collusion (it is a Hoax) and there is no Obstruction of Justice (that is a setup & trap). What there is is Negotiations going on with North Korea over Nuclear War, Negotiations going on with China over Trade Deficits, Negotiations on NAFTA, and much more. Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 2, 2018

While this may seem like normal Trumpian fare—as consistent a morning tradition as making coffee—it's scarier than usual, in that Trump has started citing friends of his who argue that despite the Constitution's whole "separation of powers" thing, Trump absolutely has the authority to burst into the Justice Department and demands it bends to his will.