This scientist deserves a Nobel Prize for how he trolled Trump.

As you may recall from him literally bringing it up at a presidential debate (gotta love sophisticated political discourse), Donald Trump is very defensive about the size of his penis.

The President of the United States insists that his penis is large, but that hasn't stopped evolutionary biologist Vazrick Nazari from naming a newly discovered centimeter-wide moth after His Majesty.

Blonde-Haired Moth With Small Genitals Named After Donald Trumphttps://t.co/Lo3MJbJI19 pic.twitter.com/YjjnGHCSNH — IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 27, 2018

Meet the Neopalpa donaldtrumpi, a moth with golden hair and genitalia that is “comparatively smaller” than the genitals of the Neopalpa neonata, its close cousin.

The Neopalpa donaldtrumpi is just like its namesake from its head down to its genitals.

One area where human Trump differs from is mothelgänger is his affinity for Mexico.

According to NBC News, "the moth's habitat extends from Southern California in the U.S. through Baja California in Mexico."

Nazari told Life Science that he hopes that the donaldtrumpi could get Donald Trump's attention and perhaps encourage him not to destroy the environment: