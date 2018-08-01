Welp, the president might have committed a crime on Twitter again. People have thoughts.

Everybody knows that there are three things in this world that President Donald Trump officially loves:

1. Himself;

2. His daughter Ivanka;

3. Conspiring on Twitter to commit obstruction of justice.

Last week, The New York Times reported that special counsel Robert Mueller is "is scrutinizing tweets and negative statements from the president about Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey."

In an ingenious scheme to troll Mueller by giving him more evidence to have to look through (who actually likes work, amirite?), Trump decided to wake up this morning and demand that the Attorney General shut down the probe into him and his campaign.

The tantrum is as follows:

“FBI Agent Peter Strzok (on the Mueller team) should have recused himself on day one. He was out to STOP THE ELECTION OF DONALD TRUMP. He needed an insurance policy. Those are illegal, improper goals, trying to influence the Election. He should never, ever been allowed to........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2018