Welp, the president might have committed a crime on Twitter again. People have thoughts.

Everybody knows that there are three things in this world that President Donald Trump officially loves:
1. Himself;
2. His daughter Ivanka;
3. Conspiring on Twitter to commit obstruction of justice.
Last week, The New York Times reported that special counsel Robert Mueller is "is scrutinizing tweets and negative statements from the president about Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey."
In an ingenious scheme to troll Mueller by giving him more evidence to have to look through (who actually likes work, amirite?), Trump decided to wake up this morning and demand that the Attorney General shut down the probe into him and his campaign.
The tantrum is as follows:
(Note for Mr. President: Sessions is recused from all matters Russia probe, the man you're trying to threaten and intimidate is actually Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.)
Democrats in Congress are ringing the alarm bells, because calling on a Justice Department investigation to be closed sure sounds like at attempt to obstruct justice.
Wow, dude.
Don't attempt to obstruct justice until after I've had my coffee.
Civilians who aren't in Congress are marveling at the mind-blowing transparency of Trump's intent.
It's gonna be a great day!