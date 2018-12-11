Trump had a temper tantrum over his border wall and the memes are glorious.

An Oval Office meeting between President Trump, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer turned into a Real Housewives reunion special complete with screaming, catchphrases, and shade.

Clashing over funding for Trump's beloved border wall that Democrats (and the majority of Americans) don't want, the president threatened to shut down the government if he can't get his monument build, and Schumer got him to own it.

Trump gives the Democrats the best soundbite they could possibly hope for: "Yes, if we don't get what we want...I will shut down the government. ... I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down. I'm not going to blame you for it." pic.twitter.com/e4xbjlMvwj — David Mack (@davidmackau) December 11, 2018

The usually subdued (read: boring) Schumer even snuck in a burn, mocking the president for simply bragging about holding the Senate when he doesn't really know what else to say.

SCHUMER dunks on TRUMP! "When the president brags that he won North Dakota and Indiana, he's in real trouble." pic.twitter.com/AK8vZIGya4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2018

Pelosi had her own fire moment, telling Trump (and I paraphrase), "If you have the votes for the wall, just f*cking go and vote for the wall!" Trump responded by mansplaining how the House and Senate work, before ultimately just saying he'll own a shutdown instead of working it out with his own party.