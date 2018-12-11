Trump had a temper tantrum over his border wall and the memes are glorious.

An Oval Office meeting between President Trump, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer turned into a Real Housewives reunion special complete with screaming, catchphrases, and shade.
Clashing over funding for Trump's beloved border wall that Democrats (and the majority of Americans) don't want, the president threatened to shut down the government if he can't get his monument build, and Schumer got him to own it.
The usually subdued (read: boring) Schumer even snuck in a burn, mocking the president for simply bragging about holding the Senate when he doesn't really know what else to say.
Pelosi had her own fire moment, telling Trump (and I paraphrase), "If you have the votes for the wall, just f*cking go and vote for the wall!" Trump responded by mansplaining how the House and Senate work, before ultimately just saying he'll own a shutdown instead of working it out with his own party.
TRUMP: "If I needed the votes for the wall in the House, I would have them in one session."— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2018
PELOSI: "Well then go do it!" 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fe3P8mEpXh
Shorter Pelosi:
The Speaker of the House-in-Waiting also referred to a government shutdown as a "Trump Shutdown," appealing to his passion for branding.
Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence sat there with his eyes closed, counting down the minutes until he gets to be president.
After leaving the White House, Schumer and Pelosi called Trump's performance a "temper tantrum," emphasizing that because they hold the White House, the House, and the Senate, funding the government is fully the Republicans' responsibility.
While the president might have been humiliated on national TV, and Chuck Schumer was useful for once, the most important thing to come out of this meeting is the memes.
And folks.......the memes are good.
December 11, 2018