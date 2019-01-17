Trump's response to Nancy Pelosi’s State of the Union move is a total self-own.

A day later, President Trump, the guy who considers obstruction of justice to be simply "fighting back" has responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disinviting him from delivering the State of the Union until the government shutdown ends.
Trump has released his own strongly worded letter on White House letterhead (with a spelling mistake in the first sentence) telling Speaker Pelosi that he will be denying her access to a military plane to go to Afghanistan, hours before she was scheduled to take off.
First of all, it's "Madam Speaker," not "Madame." This is America: speak English. [Commenters, please note: this is sarcasm]
Ok, now to what it says.
"In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure that you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate," he said in the letter.
He suggested that Pelosi fly commercial to Afghanistan, which would be unsafe now, considering the Taliban has the heads-up.
The Washington Post reports that Pelosi was indeed scheduled to go to Kabul, Afghanistan, with a stop in Brussels for the pilots to rest and to meet NATO leaders.
Pelosi's spokesman said in a Twitter thread that there was no stop planned in Egypt, and that the purpose of the trip was to meet with allies and the military, not for PR.
This weekend visit to Afghanistan did not include a stop in Egypt. (2/4)— Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 17, 2019
The purpose of the trip was to express appreciation & thanks to our men & women in uniform for their service & dedication, & to obtain critical national security & intelligence briefings from those on the front lines. (3/4)— Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 17, 2019
The President traveled to Iraq during the Trump Shutdown as did a Republican CODEL led by Rep. Zeldin. (4/4)— Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 17, 2019
It turned out to be a self own, for a number of reasons.
Some people are like, "holy shit, did the president just blow up security operations in a warzone by publicizing that Pelosi was headed to Afghanistan."
The White House is insisting that it doesn't matter that they blew Pelosi's cover because she isn't going anyway.
The NATO aspect of the trip also has people wondering if it was Putin's idea.
His attitude towards visiting Afghanistan can be interpreted as quite dismissive of The Troops, which is funny when somehow connecting police brutality protests to the troops is why the president was mad at the football men.
Even his bro Lindsey Graham is not impressed.
You'd be surprised to learn that members of Trump's administration are being hypocritical about this.
MAGA people are satisfied though, so, good for them.