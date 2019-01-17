Trump's response to Nancy Pelosi’s State of the Union move is a total self-own.

A day later, President Trump, the guy who considers obstruction of justice to be simply "fighting back" has responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disinviting him from delivering the State of the Union until the government shutdown ends.

Trump has released his own strongly worded letter on White House letterhead (with a spelling mistake in the first sentence) telling Speaker Pelosi that he will be denying her access to a military plane to go to Afghanistan, hours before she was scheduled to take off.

First of all, it's "Madam Speaker," not "Madame." This is America: speak English. [Commenters, please note: this is sarcasm]

Ok, now to what it says.

"In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure that you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate," he said in the letter.

He suggested that Pelosi fly commercial to Afghanistan, which would be unsafe now, considering the Taliban has the heads-up.

The Washington Post reports that Pelosi was indeed scheduled to go to Kabul, Afghanistan, with a stop in Brussels for the pilots to rest and to meet NATO leaders.