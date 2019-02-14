The White House declared a national emergency via Notes App. Welcome to Hell.

Do you want the good news or the bad news first?

The good news is that there won't be a government shutdown, as the government has done the bare minimum and agreed on a budget to continue operating!

The bad news is that because Congress' spending bill does not appropriate funds for his beloved Game of Thrones tribute wall on the Southern border, Trump is set to declare martial law and just do it anyway!

That sounds like hyperbole, but no, it's just a description of what's going on.

As a testament to just how much thought they put into declaring an emergency over Sicario 2 fanfiction, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders released the White House's official statement as a screenshot from the Notes App, an iPhone feature most commonly used when a celebrity has to apologize for being racist.

Not only did Huckabae not release the news on official White House letterhead, the announcement has a random black dot on it.

You know who would not be happy to see the president circumventing the democratically elected legislature to impose his will upon the country? Donald Trump (in 2014).