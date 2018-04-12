The latest Trump sex scandal might actually have legal consequences.

While the cycle of Trump scandals has become quite tedious (seriously, how many seasons of Pretty Little Liars did you watch before you quit because none of the plot threads were ever tied up?), a recent development might actually yield some consequences.
The New Yorker and The Associated Press report that the company currently being sued by former Playmate Karen McDougall (for buying her story about a Trump affair under false pretenses) bought and killed another story that would have been embarrassing for Donald Trump.
In late 2015, American Media, Inc., the publisher of the National Enquirer (and whose chairman is a friend of the president), met with former Trump Tower doorman Dino Sajudin for the rights to his shaky claim.
The hot tip?
The rumor was that Trump had an affair with an employee in the late '80s that resulted in a secret lovechild.
While there's no evidence, it's sketchy that that rumor would be worth THIRTY THOUSAND DOLLARS to silence.
The Washington Post got the guy on the record saying that the rumor was true, and it "had to come out."
Believe it or not, that's not the interesting part of the story.
New Yorker reporter Ronan Farrow explains that this tale—combined with the ballads of Karen McDougall and Stormy Daniels—officially establishes a pattern of Trump and Co. using their friends and connections to suppress negative stories, which are illegal campaign contributions.
Regardless of the veracity of the underlying claim, legal experts said this was significant in that it establishes a pattern. pic.twitter.com/Xu1eUvGt4D— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) April 12, 2018
Farrow reports that Michael Cohen, of JUST HAVING BEEN RAIDED BY THE FBI fame, was personally involved in the coverup. According to The New York Times, the FBI was seeking documents about such payouts.
I report claims that Michael Cohen, Trump’s attorney, was personally involved. pic.twitter.com/vnhg8txcKB— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) April 12, 2018
The Trump Silencing Machine was robust: when the story was about to break, AMI hired a lawyer who later worked with Harvey Weinstein to keep the secret lovechild a secret.
When AP got close to breaking this last year, AMI hired a high-powered team to quash the story, including Clinton confidant Lanny Davis, who did similar lobbying for Harvey Weinstein. AP also reported Boies Schiller (also behind similar work for Weinstein) threatened them. pic.twitter.com/e1c8h5hi6D— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) April 12, 2018
Here's the important part: while lovechildren and Playmates and porn stars surely seem like a sideshow, they're relevant to Trump's less sexy (unless you count the pee tape) criminal probes.
Legal experts said the payment was potentially relevant both from an election law standpoint and to ongoing criminal probes: pic.twitter.com/wAkc95e4yb— Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) April 12, 2018
As University of Virginia Law School professor Stephen Braga, using third-party intermediaries to squash information that might harm him is a close cousin of obstruction of justice.
You have to wonder why the tabloid would suppress this juicy story that would definitely sell papers—especially considering the fact that they were the ones who broke the story of Democrat John Edwards's secret lovechild.
As Farrow notes, there's a legal precedent to a politician being indicted for stuff like this:
In 2011, a federal grand jury in North Carolina indicted the former Democratic Presidential candidate John Edwards for violating campaign-finance laws by “secretly obtaining and using” nearly a million dollars of political donations to conceal his mistress and their baby while he was running for President in the 2008 election. Edwards denied that the payments violated federal election law. A jury acquitted Edwards on one of the charges brought against him and deadlocked on the rest. Federal prosecutors dropped the case, but Edwards never returned to politics. Edwards’s affair, and the existence of his illegitimate child, were first reported by the National Enquirer.
The National Enquirer's sketchiness was trending this morning on Twitter.
Seriously: how much hush money is in Trump's hush money budget?
This is shaping up to be a lot of shekels.