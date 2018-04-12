The latest Trump sex scandal might actually have legal consequences.

While the cycle of Trump scandals has become quite tedious (seriously, how many seasons of Pretty Little Liars did you watch before you quit because none of the plot threads were ever tied up?), a recent development might actually yield some consequences.

The New Yorker and The Associated Press report that the company currently being sued by former Playmate Karen McDougall (for buying her story about a Trump affair under false pretenses) bought and killed another story that would have been embarrassing for Donald Trump.

In late 2015, A.M.I., paid a man for exclusive rights to information he had been told: that Trump may have fathered a child with a woman in the late 1980s. David Pecker then ordered the reporters to stop investigating the story, sources said. https://t.co/7TUnMODXM5 pic.twitter.com/mnXz0Vqq7E — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 12, 2018

In late 2015, American Media, Inc., the publisher of the National Enquirer (and whose chairman is a friend of the president), met with former Trump Tower doorman Dino Sajudin‌ for the rights to his shaky claim.

The hot tip?

The rumor was that Trump had an affair with an employee in the late '80s that resulted in a secret lovechild.

While there's no evidence, it's sketchy that that rumor would be worth THIRTY THOUSAND DOLLARS to silence.