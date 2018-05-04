The 6 most bonkers moments from Trump's NRA convention speech.

President Donald Trump spoke at the country's finest celebration of murder weapons, the National Rifle Association convention in Dallas, Texas. Trump was among friends, because like him, the NRA is being investigated for being bankrolled by the Kremlin. In a room that was declared a gun-free zone by the Secret Service, Trump talked about the dangers of gun-free zones.

Trump spoke at the NRA convention today.



So I added some important context to his speech. pic.twitter.com/5u7v9qezcy — jordan (@JordanUhl) May 4, 2018

Here's the worst of the worst.

1. Trump briefly forgot that he was president.

Trump to NRA convention: "Your Second Amendment rights are under siege, but they will never, ever be under siege as long as I'm your president." pic.twitter.com/tHM2KR4nXf — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) May 4, 2018

He, um, is the president, right now, as we speak.

Gun rights will never be under siege if he's president, but gun rights are under siege, and he's the president.

Wishful thinking?

2. He thanked Kanye for his support, claiming that his support has now doubled in the black community.