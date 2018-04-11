Trump casually confessed to committing a crime on Twitter. People noticed.

Good morning! How's your day going so far? Did you admit to committing a crime on Twitter? Well, the president did!
In his regularly scheduled morning tweet storm about "fake news" (that was presumably crafted over his morning bowel movement), Donald Trump decided to kvetch about the Mueller investigation, while casually confessing to obstruction of justice in a parenthetical.
"No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back)" he tweeted.
He confessed to obstruction while insisting that he didn't commit obstruction.
Needless to say, lawmakers didn't write off interfering with investigations as "fighting back" during the impeachment proceedings of Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.
People caught on to the casual confession.
I say "fighting back," you say "obstruction," let's call the whole thing off?
Does Trump think that obstruction of justice isn't a crime if you committed it in self-defense? It's not like murder, my dude.
As Jonathan Chait notes in New York Magazine, Trump's use of parenthesis suggests some consciousness of guilt:
The key phrase here is “No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back).” When you say “other than,” you are conceding it fits into the larger category, while identifying it as an exception: I didn’t eat the cookies you left out, other than the one that already had a bite out of it.
Of course, Trump has already admitted to obstruction of justice on camera when he said last year that he fired former FBI Director James Comey because of "this Russia thing," so Trump being openly corrupt is hardly breaking news.
Maybe, just maybe, this time Trump faces consequences with Republicans running for the hills and Mueller closing in on his inner circle and everything.