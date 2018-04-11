Trump casually confessed to committing a crime on Twitter. People noticed.

Good morning! How's your day going so far? Did you admit to committing a crime on Twitter? Well, the president did!

In his regularly scheduled morning tweet storm about "fake news" (that was presumably crafted over his morning bowel movement), Donald Trump decided to kvetch about the Mueller investigation, while casually confessing to obstruction of justice in a parenthetical.

So much Fake News about what is going on in the White House. Very calm and calculated with a big focus on open and fair trade with China, the coming North Korea meeting and, of course, the vicious gas attack in Syria. Feels great to have Bolton & Larry K on board. I (we) are — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

....doing things that nobody thought possible, despite the never ending and corrupt Russia Investigation, which takes tremendous time and focus. No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back), so now they do the Unthinkable, and RAID a lawyers office for information! BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 11, 2018

"No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back)" he tweeted.

He confessed to obstruction while insisting that he didn't commit obstruction.

Needless to say, lawmakers didn't write off interfering with investigations as "fighting back" during the impeachment proceedings of Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton.

People caught on to the casual confession.