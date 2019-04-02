Orange Man repeatedly says 'oranges' instead of 'origins,' ignites dementia debate.

At a sit down in the Oval Office with the NATO Secretary General struggled to say the word "origins."

Although the report allegedly exonerates him, President Donald Trump railed against the "oranges" of the Mueller investigation—not one, not twice, but at least four times.

In calling for a counter-investigation of the Mueller investigation, a banana republic-y thing to do, Trump kept dropping the word oranges.

Wow -- Trump repeatedly mangles the word "origins," on three separate occasions saying "oranges" instead. 😳 pic.twitter.com/EZggYhIAO7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2019

After saying "no collusion, no obstruction" (drink!), the man with the nuclear codes said, "I hope they no go and take a look at the oranges—the oranges of the investigation. The beginnings. The oranges of, uh, the investigation. The beginnings of that investigation. You look at the orange of the investigation...you will win Pulitzer prizes."

As many a person has noted, the president's skin is orange! Just like the fruit!

Trump probably kept saying “oranges” instead of “origins” because he was looking in the freaking mirror 😂😂😂 (He’s unwell!) — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 2, 2019

The jokes just write themselves. Maybe the guy who famously wants to do his daughter made a Freudian strip. I mean, uh, Freudian slip.

The "oranges"???? Since he kept talking about the "oranges"I had to come towards the TV to see WHY he was talking about "oranges"??? Maybe I should go invest in some Tropicana stocks 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Trump pic.twitter.com/t1QWmoDqLe — Miami Mar (@Miami_Marilyn) April 2, 2019