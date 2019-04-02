Orange Man repeatedly says 'oranges' instead of 'origins,' ignites dementia debate.

At a sit down in the Oval Office with the NATO Secretary General struggled to say the word "origins."
Although the report allegedly exonerates him, President Donald Trump railed against the "oranges" of the Mueller investigation—not one, not twice, but at least four times.
In calling for a counter-investigation of the Mueller investigation, a banana republic-y thing to do, Trump kept dropping the word oranges.
Wow -- Trump repeatedly mangles the word "origins," on three separate occasions saying "oranges" instead. 😳 pic.twitter.com/EZggYhIAO7— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2019
After saying "no collusion, no obstruction" (drink!), the man with the nuclear codes said, "I hope they no go and take a look at the oranges—the oranges of the investigation. The beginnings. The oranges of, uh, the investigation. The beginnings of that investigation. You look at the orange of the investigation...you will win Pulitzer prizes."
As many a person has noted, the president's skin is orange! Just like the fruit!
The jokes just write themselves. Maybe the guy who famously wants to do his daughter made a Freudian strip. I mean, uh, Freudian slip.
At the same meeting, Trump also misstated his oranges, falsely stating that his father was born in Germany. He wasn't.
The president's juiced brain and stumbled speech had the internet diagnosing him with dementia.
As tweeters and pundits were quick to note, Trump is clearly aware that he has the wrong word, as he tries to clarify the "orange" with "the beginning."
I think he realizes that he's not saying "origins" correctly because he keeps supplementing it with "the beginnings" to make his point clear and also keeps returning to say the word again, as if he wants to give it another shot at getting it right?— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) April 2, 2019
This video raises the important question: does the President of the United States have dementia? And more importantly, can we joke about it?
