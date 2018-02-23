Shooting survivor reveals what Trump said to her during hospital visit. She's unimpressed.

Donald Trump is many things, but none of the words that immediately come to mind when discussing the president is "empathetic."

The internet went wild when Trump was literally caught with a "cheat sheet" on "how to be a nice person" when talking to survivors of the Florida school shooting and the victim's families.

President Donald Trump holds notes during a White House listening session with students and parents affected by school shootings. (AP Photo by Carolyn Kaster) pic.twitter.com/Z0lZbSVaoF — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 21, 2018

Point #5 in "Empathy 101"? "I hear you."

Trump apparently didn't have his Cliff's Notes handy when he talked to Samantha Fuentes, a Stoneman Douglas High School senior who was shot in both legs and still has shrapnel lodged behind her right eye.

Fuentes told The New York Times about her conversation with the consoler-in-chief: