Shooting survivor reveals what Trump said to her during hospital visit. She's unimpressed.

Donald Trump is many things, but none of the words that immediately come to mind when discussing the president is "empathetic."
The internet went wild when Trump was literally caught with a "cheat sheet" on "how to be a nice person" when talking to survivors of the Florida school shooting and the victim's families.
Point #5 in "Empathy 101"? "I hear you."
Trump apparently didn't have his Cliff's Notes handy when he talked to Samantha Fuentes, a Stoneman Douglas High School senior who was shot in both legs and still has shrapnel lodged behind her right eye.
Fuentes told The New York Times about her conversation with the consoler-in-chief:
He said he heard that I was a big fan of his, and then he said, ‘I’m a big fan of yours too.’
I’m pretty sure he made that up.
Talking to the President, I’ve never been so unimpressed by a person in my life. He didn’t make me feel better in the slightest.
She added that Trump called the shooter a "sick puppy" and said "'oh boy, oh boy, oh boy,' like, seven times."
The Times noted that this behavior is consistent with Trump's previous condolence calls.
When Sgt. La David T. Johnson was among the American soldiers killed in an ambush in Niger, Trump told his widow that Sgt. Johnson "knew what he signed up for" and failed to use his name.
Samuel Zeif, a survivor of the shooting who was at the White House listening session, referred to the "Empathy for Dummies" note: "I know I was heard because I saw it on Trump’s little card, but I don't think I was felt," he said.
Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the shooting, told the Times that he had a positive experience with Trump:
He showed us nothing but love. The guy really cared, you know?
He flew us in, he had a bus waiting for us, he made time for us.
He took pictures of my daughter that we brought, and he said he was going to look at it every day.
He’s a regular guy. I wouldn’t have been there if I didn’t think he cared.