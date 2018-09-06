People are replacing Trump with penguins in photos to cope with the news. It helps.

As the creator of Veep and director of The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci knows a thing or two (or seven) about dysfunctional governments and Russian dictators.
His latest pitch to make the insanity of the executive branch palatable is to replace the plump frame of President Trump with an even plumper penguin.
The talented Photoshoppers of Twitter delivered, and President Penguin is a massive upgrade.
President Penguin meets Chancellor Merkel.
This almost makes him seem too likable. pic.twitter.com/AEF9R6SGnf— AL'S TOY BARN (@Alex_kw92) September 6, 2018
President Penguin signs an executive order.
He looks pretty pleased with himself. pic.twitter.com/hrQsoi6y32— mr_twig (@mr_twig) September 6, 2018
Kellyanne Conway captures President Penguin in action.
@F7065 pic.twitter.com/1Y7dtsIuek— Chris Madra (@ChrisMadra) September 6, 2018
President Penguin meets Kim Kardashian.
pic.twitter.com/Dhp5gtOuxx— John Stansfield (@johnwinsagain) September 6, 2018
President Penguin likely stands up more to Putin than Trump does.
pic.twitter.com/yjXI68j5XO— Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) September 6, 2018
A meeting of the minds.
Not a Whitehouse meeting, but..... #ReplaceTrumpWithAPenguin pic.twitter.com/M8BQPHFQJp— Alexander Jones (@BigAlexJones) September 6, 2018
President Penguin is better behaved.
Stay cool.
#TrumpReplacedByPenguin pic.twitter.com/sPF8sXYOiD— Sir Colin Shuttlecock (@iamsircolin) September 6, 2018
Penguin-Pence 2016!
Penguin goes with the dress code.
#replaceTrumpwithapenguin pic.twitter.com/fXeprBlSq5— Dylan Brady (@dylanfbrady) September 6, 2018
History made.
A historic moment pic.twitter.com/Npjzh89ASY— Chris Nunn (@trig1988) September 6, 2018
No wonder most of those guys quit.
pic.twitter.com/8c0NNvLsQl— Matt Crivelli (@MattCrivelli) September 6, 2018
Still makes more sense than Trump in the Oval TBH.
Like this? #TrumpReplacedByPenguin pic.twitter.com/lqiR2cIzuB— Fraser Lewry (@blogjam) September 6, 2018
Trump has found his flock.
Works both ways. pic.twitter.com/dYyKs3n3GO— MJRLintott (@Moigal_) September 6, 2018