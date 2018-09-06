People are replacing Trump with penguins in photos to cope with the news. It helps.

Orli Matlow
Sep 06, 2018@3:13 PM
As the creator of Veep and director of The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci knows a thing or two (or seven) about dysfunctional governments and Russian dictators.

His latest pitch to make the insanity of the executive branch palatable is to replace the plump frame of President Trump with an even plumper penguin.

Giphy

The talented Photoshoppers of Twitter delivered, and President Penguin is a massive upgrade.

President Penguin meets Chancellor Merkel.

President Penguin signs an executive order.

Kellyanne Conway captures President Penguin in action.

President Penguin meets Kim Kardashian.

President Penguin likely stands up more to Putin than Trump does.

A meeting of the minds.

President Penguin is better behaved.

Stay cool.

Penguin-Pence 2016!

Penguin goes with the dress code.

History made.

No wonder most of those guys quit.

Still makes more sense than Trump in the Oval TBH.

Trump has found his flock.

