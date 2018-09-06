People are replacing Trump with penguins in photos to cope with the news. It helps.

As the creator of Veep and director of The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci knows a thing or two (or seven) about dysfunctional governments and Russian dictators.

His latest pitch to make the insanity of the executive branch palatable is to replace the plump frame of President Trump with an even plumper penguin.

Proposal: If you take any piece of footage of Trump in a White House meeting, and replaced Trump with a penguin, the expressions on the faces of everyone else in the room would still work.

Twitter, let’s see what you can do. — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) September 6, 2018

The talented Photoshoppers of Twitter delivered, and President Penguin is a massive upgrade.

President Penguin meets Chancellor Merkel.

This almost makes him seem too likable. pic.twitter.com/AEF9R6SGnf — AL'S TOY BARN (@Alex_kw92) September 6, 2018

President Penguin signs an executive order.

He looks pretty pleased with himself. pic.twitter.com/hrQsoi6y32 — mr_twig (@mr_twig) September 6, 2018

Kellyanne Conway captures President Penguin in action.

President Penguin meets Kim Kardashian.

President Penguin likely stands up more to Putin than Trump does.