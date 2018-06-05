Donald Trump is feuding with the entire city of Philadelphia after snubbing the Eagles.

After learning that his photo op was likely to be poorly attended, Donald Trump canceled a White House event with the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles and is trying to cover his ass by making it about the national anthem culture war.
Let's back it up a bit.
Monday night, a mere hours before the Super Bowl champs were slated to meet the president (which sounds more like a punishment at this point than it does a prize), the White House uninvited them, insisting that the jocks have been mean to poor Donald.
According to a statement from press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the Eagles submitted 81 names of players planning to visit the White House. "But on Monday," explains Politico, "the White House was informed that the delegation had been reduced to just two or three players, the owner, and the team's beloved mascot, Swoop."
While that is undoubtedly hilarious, Trump didn't find it funny, and has said that the Eagles are no longer invited to the people's house, because of national anthem protests the team didn't even participate in.
Football players were not afraid to call out Trump for his cowardice. Torrey Smith, Carolina Panthers wide receiver who won with the Eagles last season, called the scheme to make this about the anthem "foolish."
Former Eagle Cris Carter jokes that Obama should invite the team for a barbecue.
Philly's mayor, Jim Kenney, put out a statement, calling Trump "a fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend."
The mayor's chief of staff, Jane Slusser, threw in a hilarious inauguration crowd size joke.
The White House is turning up to propaganda machine. Their communications shop, also known as Fox News, played footage of Eagles kneeling in prayer and insisting that they were kneeling in protest.
Zach Ertz, a tight end for the Eagles and a devout Christian, called out Fox News' flagrant lie.
Philly fans are proud of their team, tweeting that Trump wasn't even worthy of their presence to begin with.
Mayor Kenney couldn't be prouder.