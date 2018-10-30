Shooting victims and the city of Pittsburgh told Trump to stay away. He didn’t listen.

Ignoring the requests of the city's mayor, the feelings of a mourning family, and statements from the targeted Jewish community, President Trump is barging into the city of Pittsburgh like the Kool-Aid Man.

Likely in pursuit of better optics than him jamming to "Happy" mere hours after the worst anti-Semitic attack in American history, Trump is heading to the city where 11 people were murdered because of their synagogue's support for refugees.

These are some of the headlines as President Trump prepares to fly to Pittsburgh today. pic.twitter.com/TAAlqrJNZm — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 30, 2018

Not even members of his own party, who've perfected the art of bending to his will, wanted to be seen with him there.

Yesterday, Lynette Lederman, a former president of the synagogue where the shooting took place, let Trump know that he's not welcome, on cable news where he's most likely to see it.