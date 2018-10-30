Shooting victims and the city of Pittsburgh told Trump to stay away. He didn’t listen.

Ignoring the requests of the city's mayor, the feelings of a mourning family, and statements from the targeted Jewish community, President Trump is barging into the city of Pittsburgh like the Kool-Aid Man.
Likely in pursuit of better optics than him jamming to "Happy" mere hours after the worst anti-Semitic attack in American history, Trump is heading to the city where 11 people were murdered because of their synagogue's support for refugees.
Not even members of his own party, who've perfected the art of bending to his will, wanted to be seen with him there.
Yesterday, Lynette Lederman, a former president of the synagogue where the shooting took place, let Trump know that he's not welcome, on cable news where he's most likely to see it.
A rabbi asked him to wait at least until the end of shiva.
Howard Fineman, a reporter and Pittsburgh native, heard from his sources in Steel City that the White House has taken to trickery and deception to try and get this visit to look the way he wants it to look.
Yes, the White House falsely leaked that the mayor, county executive, and governor of Pennsylvania will meet with him, when it reality, they will be at the funerals for the murdered.
The community is grieving, and a lot of people don't want to see the guy who spread the same rhetoric as the mass shooter and said that some neo-Nazis are "very fine people."
Fineman also reports that the White House is trying to "push Trump into hospital rooms of victims," who are telling him to politely f*ck off.
In an open letter to Trump, Jewish group Bend The Arc asked Trump to kindly leave them alone until he denounces white nationalism.
Many Jews have gathered in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh to make sure that Trump doesn't get the photo-op he wants so badly, he'd defy the wishes of the community in mourning.
Wishes of the grieving be damned, Mr. President is here to comfort you!!! Prepare to be comforted!!!!!!!!!!!!!!