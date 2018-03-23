Playboy model suing Trump claims he made disturbing comments about Ivanka during their affair.

Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump back in 2006, sat down with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday night and described details that are disgusting, but not surprising.
She divulged details of their "intimate" relations, so buckle up.
McDougal said that after they had been intimate, Trump tried to pay her, which she found insulting and demeaning.
"I just had this look, I just— I don't even know how to describe the look on my face. It must have been so sad, because I never have been offered money like that, number one, and number two, does he think I’m in this for money, and that's why I’m here tonight? Or is this a normal thing? I don't know," she explained. "But I looked at him and said, 'That's not me. I’m not that kind of girl.' And he looked at me and said, 'Oh,' and he said, 'You're really special.' And I said thank you."
"I cried a lot. I felt really terrible [about] myself," she said.
The two met when Trump was filming an episode of The Apprentice at the Playboy Mansion and Hugh Hefner threw a pool party for the Trumps to mingle with the bunnies. At the time, Trump was married to Melania, and their son Barron was just a few months old.
McDougal said that the affair lasted ten months, and that they "spent a lot of time together." She kept a diary, indicating that they were together at least five times in one month.
She said that they had unprotected sex dozens of times.
Cooper, almost certainly in light of Trump saying things like "If Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her," asked McDougal if he compared her to any of his children. And lo and behold, he did:
He said I was beautiful like her and, you know, ‘you’re a smart girl’ and there wasn’t a lot of comparing but there was some, yeah. I heard a lot about her.
Everyone instantly proceeded to vomit.
If you recall, Trump said something similar to one of his other mistresses, and it made the front page of the New York Daily News.
Pardon my French, but Donald's obvious sexual fantasies is truly f**king disgusting and makes me throw up both my breakfast AND my lunch.
At the end of the interview, McDougal issued an apology to another Trump woman: Melania.
"I'm sorry...I wouldn't want it done to me," she said, holding back tears.
In all likelihood, Melania is grateful to have outsourced that job.