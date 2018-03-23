Playboy model suing Trump claims he made disturbing comments about Ivanka during their affair.

Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model who allegedly had an affair with Donald Trump back in 2006, sat down with Anderson Cooper on CNN Thursday night and described details that are disgusting, but not surprising.

She divulged details of their "intimate" relations, so buckle up.

McDougal said that after they had been intimate, Trump tried to pay her, which she found insulting and demeaning.

"I just had this look, I just— I don't even know how to describe the look on my face. It must have been so sad, because I never have been offered money like that, number one, and number two, does he think I’m in this for money, and that's why I’m here tonight? Or is this a normal thing? I don't know," she explained. "But I looked at him and said, 'That's not me. I’m not that kind of girl.' And he looked at me and said, 'Oh,' and he said, 'You're really special.' And I said thank you."

"I cried a lot. I felt really terrible [about] myself," she said.

The two met when Trump was filming an episode of The Apprentice at the Playboy Mansion and Hugh Hefner threw a pool party for the Trumps to mingle with the bunnies. At the time, Trump was married to Melania, and their son Barron was just a few months old.