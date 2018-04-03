War crimes, windmills, and 6 other bonkers moments from Trump’s press conference today.

President Donald Trump hosted the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia at the White House today, and as far as we know, he didn't talk to the female leaders from Lithuania and Estonia about their looks.

It's Trump's first press conference in a month, and it comes after Trump told the cameras at lunch that he plans to deploy the U.S. Military to the Mexican border (but no word yet about whether Mexico will pay for it).

Here's what went down.

1. The president of Lithuania called Trump's leadership "unpredictable," and I can't tell if it's supposed to be shade.

Lithuania's president says sometimes "unpredictable leadership" is needed to pressure rivals.



"And we see this kind of leadership in President Trump" 👀 pic.twitter.com/QSwEG9fDoj — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 3, 2018

2. Trump ranted about the Mexican border, NAFTA, and the "caravan of refugees" he can't stop tweeting about. The question was about ISIS (and to clarify his previous comments).

BASE ALERT: "The Mexican border is very unprotected," Trump said, asked about his comment earlier to have military protecting the US border, adding "we don't have laws." — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) April 3, 2018

It's all about that base.

3. Trump says that America should have seized Iraq's oil—which is a war crime—and said that ISIS is now using the oil to fund their terrorism. What?

Trump advocates a war crime again, saying the U.S. should have plundered Iraqi oil. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 3, 2018

4. He said that he wanted U.S. troops out of Syria—just as the military is ramping up.

Trump sounded like Noam Chomsky for a moment, saying U.S. military presence in Syria (if not the whole Middle East) have brought nothing but death and destruction, saying it’s time to bring troops home, and instead work on rebuilding the U.S. — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) April 3, 2018

5. An Estonian journalist asked Trump whether Putin is his friend or foe, and he responded by saying that Hillary Clinton loved windmills.